New Book Released: The Journey Into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair
The Journey into the Divided Heart: A Guide for Helping You Face the Defense Mechanisms That Hinder True Emotional Healing
In The Journey into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair, readers will learn about defense mechanisms, be led in decision-making journaling and prayers, and be given an overview of nine powerful, biblical, and clinical interventions that will lead them to living life to its fullest (John 10:10). This book is a role-defining text for counselors and pastors who are looking to integrate cutting-edge clinical counseling with an unwavering faith-based, nonreligious approach to working with the brokenhearted.
"The Journey into the Divided Heart is about a critical life journey into the emptiness and brokenness of our day. Steve knows that our emotional freedom, one of our greatest needs, is anchored in relationships, both with God first and foremost and with those we hold close. Get the relationship piece right and you will be blessed; get it wrong and you will hurt."
Dr. Tim Clinton President of the American Association of Christian Counselors
About the Book: The Journey into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair
Release Date: 5/18/2017
Price: $16.95
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and BooksA-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
About the Author: Steve Fair is a licensed social worker (LMSW) and certified addiction counselor who has worked in the mental health and substance abuse field for over twenty-four years. Steve is the founder and director of Renewal Christian Counseling Center.
