New Book Released: The Journey Into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair

-- The Journey into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair is a challenging guide that will push you spiritually to a new level of taking responsibility and defining your personal role in the process of healing your hurting heart. Though highly practical and spiritually directive, this book zooms out to give a convicting overview of the human heart. In its state of being divided, our heart tends toward God as its healer but also toward itself as provider and protector simultaneously.In The Journey into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair, readers will learn about defense mechanisms, be led in decision-making journaling and prayers, and be given an overview of nine powerful, biblical, and clinical interventions that will lead them to living life to its fullest (John 10:10). This book is a role-defining text for counselors and pastors who are looking to integrate cutting-edge clinical counseling with an unwavering faith-based, nonreligious approach to working with the brokenhearted."The Journey into the Divided Heart is about a critical life journey into the emptiness and brokenness of our day. Steve knows that our emotional freedom, one of our greatest needs, is anchored in relationships, both with God first and foremost and with those we hold close. Get the relationship piece right and you will be blessed; get it wrong and you will hurt."About the Book: The Journey into the Divided Heart by Steve FairRelease Date: 5/18/2017Price: $16.95ISBN: 978-1-942056-38-6To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and BooksA-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/ Journey-Into- Divided-Heart- Mechani... About the Author: Steve Fair is a licensed social worker (LMSW) and certified addiction counselor who has worked in the mental health and substance abuse field for over twenty-four years. Steve is the founder and director of Renewal Christian Counseling Center.