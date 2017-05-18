 
News By Tag
* Defense Mechanisms
* Intervention
* Hurting Heart
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Syracuse
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

New Book Released: The Journey Into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair

The Journey into the Divided Heart: A Guide for Helping You Face the Defense Mechanisms That Hinder True Emotional Healing
 
 
The Journey Into the Divided Heart
The Journey Into the Divided Heart
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Defense Mechanisms
Intervention
Hurting Heart

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Syracuse - New York - US

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Journey into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair is a challenging guide that will push you spiritually to a new level of taking responsibility and defining your personal role in the process of healing your hurting heart. Though highly practical and spiritually directive, this book zooms out to give a convicting overview of the human heart. In its state of being divided, our heart tends toward God as its healer but also toward itself as provider and protector simultaneously.

In The Journey into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair, readers will learn about defense mechanisms, be led in decision-making journaling and prayers, and be given an overview of nine powerful, biblical, and clinical interventions that will lead them to living life to its fullest (John 10:10). This book is a role-defining text for counselors and pastors who are looking to integrate cutting-edge clinical counseling with an unwavering faith-based, nonreligious approach to working with the brokenhearted.

"The Journey into the Divided Heart is about a critical life journey into the emptiness and brokenness of our day. Steve knows that our emotional freedom, one of our greatest needs, is anchored in relationships, both with God first and foremost and with those we hold close. Get the relationship piece right and you will be blessed; get it wrong and you will hurt."
Dr. Tim Clinton President of the American Association of Christian Counselors

About the Book: The Journey into the Divided Heart by Steve Fair
Release Date: 5/18/2017
Price: $16.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-38-6
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and BooksA-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Into-Divided-Heart-Mechani...

About the Author: Steve Fair is a licensed social worker (LMSW) and certified addiction counselor who has worked in the mental health and substance abuse field for over twenty-four years. Steve is the founder and director of Renewal Christian Counseling Center.
End
Source:
Email:***@5foldmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Defense Mechanisms, Intervention, Hurting Heart
Industry:Publishing
Location:Syracuse - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
5 Fold Media, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share