Transmission Slip Yoke used on T-5, C-4, and AOD Conversion Kits

1965-1970 T-5 Drive Shaft Slip Yoke(TRA- 650-517)

Contact

California Pony Cars

***@calponycars.com California Pony Cars

End

-- TRA-650-517This Drive Shaft Slip Yoke is for use for 5 speed conversion kits, adapts the 5 speed transmission to stock universal u-joints.It is 11/16 x 3 5/8" external clip type.California Pony Cars recommends using a 1985-1993 T-5 or a 1985-1993 World Class Borg Warner T5 Transmission.On 1994-up transmissions the input shafts are too long and will not work with our conversions.CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com http://calponycars.com/1964-1973-classic/753-tra-650-517.html