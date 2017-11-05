 
Industry News





New Book Released The Elijahs of God by Mark Ivey

The Elijahs of God: Why the American Church Must Move Beyond Politics into Supernatural Anointing
 
 
The Elijahs of God
The Elijahs of God
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Elijahs of God by Mark Ivey brings to light the confrontation that exposes dead religion and shatters spiritual silence with a loud voice from heaven itself. The Elijahs of God parallels current events with the story of the prophet Elijah and will show you how to make the difference in a culture spiraling out of control.

The Elijahs of God by Mark Ivey asks readers the questions: Are you tired of weak Christianity that is more interested in a political argument than a demonstration of the power of God? Do you long for a spiritual awakening in America that shakes the very foundation of our country?  Do you desire to be a clear voice that can speak truth to change the course of a nation for future generations?

"This book is destined to be a classic. It has been written for all those willing to die for more of Jesus and live as if we have no tomorrow. I believe that The Elijahs of God is a modern day revivalist's handbook for victory!"
Pat Schatzline, Founder, Remnant Ministries International

About the Book:
The Elijahs of God by Mark Ivey
Release Date: 5/11/2017
Price: $14.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-40-9
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/search?index=books&linkCode...

About the Author:

Mark Ivey is a bold communicator of truth to this present generation. As an evangelist and now pastor of a growing church, he calls for Christians to passionately pursue spiritual awakening in the nations of the world and contend for biblical revival and supernatural invasion of God into every part of our culture. Mark and his wife Tiffany have three children and have ministered to multiple thousands of people over the last thirty years.
Source:
Email:***@5foldmedia.com Email Verified
