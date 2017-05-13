News By Tag
Urban Juice Update Website For Sir Peter Bonfield
Urban Juice creative design studio Lincolnshire update website for Sir Peter Bonfield CBE FREng, Chairman of Truchas Associates Limited.
Sir Peter Bonfield is a prominent International Business Executive with extensive experience in the fields of electronics, computers and communications. Change management in international technology companies characterises his work and he is involved with a diverse portfolio of companies throughout Europe, the USA and the Far East.
He currently serves as Chairman of Truchas Associates Limited, UK; Chairman of the Board of NXP Semiconductors N.V., The Netherlands;
Sir Peter Bonfield is also a Board Member for Longreach Group Advisory, Hong Kong, as well as a Senior Advisor for Alix Partners, London, UK and G3 Good Governance Group, London, UK.
Previously, Sir Peter Bonfield served as Chairman and CEO of ICL and subsequently as CEO of British Telecommunications plc.
For more information about Sir Peter Bonfield CBE FREng please visit his website at http://www.sirpeterbonfield.com/
