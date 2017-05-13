 
May 2017





Urban Juice Update Website For Sir Peter Bonfield

Urban Juice creative design studio Lincolnshire update website for Sir Peter Bonfield CBE FREng, Chairman of Truchas Associates Limited.
 
 
GRIMSBY, England - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Urban Juice, a leading Lincolnshire based creative design studio have announced that they have recently updated the website for Sir Peter Bonfield CBE FREng.

Sir Peter Bonfield is a prominent International Business Executive with extensive experience in the fields of electronics, computers and communications. Change management in international technology companies characterises his work and he is involved with a diverse portfolio of companies throughout Europe, the USA and the Far East.

He currently serves as Chairman of Truchas Associates Limited, UK; Chairman of the Board of NXP Semiconductors N.V., The Netherlands; Chairman of GlobalLogic Inc, USA; Chair of Council and Senior Pro-Chancellor at Loughborough University, UK; Chairman of the Board for East West Institute, UK; Board Director of TSMC, Taipei, Taiwan; Board Director for East West Institute, USA and Board Mentor for CMi, UK.

Sir Peter Bonfield is also a Board Member for Longreach Group Advisory, Hong Kong, as well as a Senior Advisor for Alix Partners, London, UK and G3 Good Governance Group, London, UK.

Previously, Sir Peter Bonfield served as Chairman and CEO of ICL and subsequently as CEO of British Telecommunications plc.

For more information about Sir Peter Bonfield CBE FREng please visit his website at http://www.sirpeterbonfield.com/

Are you in need of a website or is your current website starting to look a bit outdated and requires a fresh new look? Is the content on your website no longer communicating the right message or resonating with your target audience? Do you want to offer your website visitors a flawless user experience on mobile devices? Then why not let Urban Juice creative design studio Lincolnshire have a squeeze of it?

They have many years of experience offering affordable website design and development services to businesses and individuals throughout the United Kingdom.

For more information about their web design services, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/services/web-design/

If you would like to discuss a web design project with them, then please get in touch, they will be very happy to recommend the best solution to suit your individual needs and budget.

About Urban Juice Creative Design Studio Lincolnshire:

Urban Juice proudly provide creative design services to local businesses in Lincolnshire and throughout they rest of the United Kingdom.

Their wide range of creative design services includes:

* Graphic design & concept artwork

* Print & print management

* Website design & e-commerce

* Social media & email marketing strategies

* Marketing & advertising

* All styles of illustration

* Professional studio photography

* Packaging design

* Branding, corporate identity & brand guidelines design

* Logo design

* Single & double sided business card design

* Stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips & envelope design

* Folder design & annual reports design

* Posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets & flyer design

* Magazines, brochures & catalogue design

* POS & exhibition materials design

* Banners, presentation foam boards & exhibition display stand design

* Pop-up & pull-up roller banner stand design

* Livery design

For more information about Urban Juice creative design studio Lincolnshire, or to request a competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/ or give them a call today on 01472 268643.

