Get refreshed with "Claim They Real" by Statche3x
Hip hop continue to keep its stylized form through various artists. Statchu3x truly maintains the hip hop norm with "Claim They Real "on the audio site SoundCloud.
"Claim They Real" says about their brotherhood, humanitarian values and their importance. The incorporation of the word "Nigga" is also mentionable as it depicts the prime faced of friendship. African American uses "Nigga" to address someone in a loving way.Statchu3x's voice is just thrilling and effective.Statchu3x has given importance to his birthplace by saying "I am a southern boy you know that" and you wonder about the place he is from. The usage of drum machine and sequencer is really good. The songs message is to conceal the heart and mind of everyone across the world.
Statchu3x is creative and a perfectionist with his tune as it is fresh and lively."Claim They Real" is totally based on Stachu3x's youth and friends. He creates rhyming hook coupled with alliteration which is mentionable. The child's voice used in the beginning of the piece uplifts the lyrics."Claim They Real "activates all your senses by its real essence. The lyrics" When the boys came that Nigga sang" means that all are happy to see their brothers mingling with each other. Basically he wants to break all the cruelty among races and spread love with "Claim They Real", tune into SoundCloud.
