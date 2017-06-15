Country(s)
Attendee List Released for Biobanking 2017
From sperm to babies, mobile to digital - Specimen sample banks and regulatory bodies set to gather for 7th annual Biobanking industry summit
A snapshot of organisations confirmed to attend include:
Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University | Auria Biobank | Bayer Pharma | BioKryo GmbH | Biostor Ireland | BWB | Cambridge Blood and Stem Cell Biobank | European Commission | European Sperm Bank | Ghent University | Institute Of Child Health | Istanbul Medipol University | Karadeniz Technical University | King Abdullah International Medical Research Center | LifelinesNL | Merck Research Laboratories | National Institute for Biological Standards and Control | Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust | Scientist.com | Thermo Fisher Scientific | Ugent | UK Biocentre | University of Nottingham
The preliminary attendee list is available to read in event website's download centre.
Opening with a keynote address on regulatory considerations by the European Commission, the two day agenda will cover topics in key areas surrounding ethics, data management, biomedical research, human specimen acquisition and sample quality.
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.bio-banking-
7th Annual Biobanking Conference
14TH & 15TH June 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
