Attendee List Released for Biobanking 2017

From sperm to babies, mobile to digital - Specimen sample banks and regulatory bodies set to gather for 7th annual Biobanking industry summit
 
LONDON, England - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group have released an attendee list featuring a global audience of Europe's leading biorepositories, regulatory bodies and scientific experts for BioBanking 2017, taking place on 14th and 15th June in Central London. Returning for the 7th year, the conference has attracted attendees from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA.

A snapshot of organisations confirmed to attend include:

Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University | Auria Biobank | Bayer Pharma | BioKryo GmbH | Biostor Ireland | BWB | Cambridge Blood and Stem Cell Biobank | European Commission | European Sperm Bank | Ghent University | Institute Of Child Health | Istanbul Medipol University | Karadeniz Technical University | King Abdullah International Medical Research Center | LifelinesNL | Merck Research Laboratories | National Institute for Biological Standards and Control | Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust | Scientist.com | Thermo Fisher Scientific | Ugent | UK Biocentre | University of Nottingham

The preliminary attendee list is available to read in event website's download centre.

Opening with a keynote address on regulatory considerations by the European Commission, the two day agenda will cover topics in key areas surrounding ethics, data management, biomedical research, human specimen acquisition and sample quality.

Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.bio-banking-event.com

7th Annual Biobanking Conference
14TH & 15TH June 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Biorepository, Biological Sample, Bio Sample, Tissue Sample, Biobank, Medical Research, Drug Discovery, Specimen, Biospecimen, Biobanking
Industry:Biotech, Health, Medical, Research, Science
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
