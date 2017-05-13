 
News By Tag
* Critical Infrastructure
* Protection
* Resilience
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Conclusions from Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe 2017

Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe (CIPRE) organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, took place in The Hague, Netherlands on 9th-11th May 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Critical Infrastructure
* Protection
* Resilience

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* Netherlands

May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Last week's CIPRE in The Hague once again brought together some of the leading figures from the European and world critical infrastructure protection community to discuss some challenges faced by agencies, operators and industry in ensuring that CNI is safeguarded. Immediately followed by the WannaCry ransomware cyber-attack on many CNI sites worldwide, these discussions couldn't be more important.

Once again speaker after speaker emphasised the need for greater co-operation, dialogue and sharing between all stakeholders, across sectors and across borders, if we are to successfully ensure security and resilience.

Conference Chairman and Chairman of the International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals (IACIPP) John Donlon QPM said "CIPRE 2017 was a significant event where like-minded people had the opportunity to discuss areas of concern and to take away new ideas and initiatives. I was truly impressed by the quality of presenters, the broad range of topics addressed and the detailed discussions that took place.

During CIPRE 2017 we had some excellent presentations by some distinguished and experienced people across the whole range of Infrastructure and Information issues. We were fortunate to have speakers from Government, Academia and Operators articulating detail on both current and developing areas of activity, not only within Europe but also on a global scale.

The EU Commission provided detail on new programmes of activity clearly referencing European concerns around the escalation of Cyber activity and the need to continue to build Public Private Partnerships, and both these areas were significant themes throughout a conference which covered a wide range of topics from-Hybrid Warfare - Prioritisation Modelling - Regulations and Standards and even the impact of Cyber, Social Media and Fake News on elections."

The recurring themes throughout the conference included:

·         The importance of trust and collaboration

·         Sharing of information and best practise across sectors and borders

·         PPP's are fundamental to security and resilience

·         Benefits of successful PPP's

·         Identification of single points of failure and interdependency

·         Need to understand the nature of vulnerabilities and to prioritise activity

·         Speed of change within Cyber activity

·         Balance across - Prevention - Detection and Reaction

·         Need to learn from each other

·         Insider Threat

Finally, John Donlon QPM challenged delegates to join the International Association of CIP Professionals and start sharing information via the IACIPP extranet www.iacipp.netand invited them to reconvene again later in the year for Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, North America (http://ciprna-expo.com/)Florida, December 5-7th 2017 and Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe (http://www.cipre-expo.com/)in The Hague in 2018.

Tony Kingham

Tel: +44(0)208 144 5934
Mobile: +33(0)750 972 250
Email:tony.kingham@knmmedia.com
Skype: tkingham
End
Source:
Email:***@torchmarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Critical Infrastructure, Protection, Resilience
Industry:Security
Location:Netherlands
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Torch Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share