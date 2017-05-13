News By Tag
All you need to know about hydraulic storage beds
What are hydraulic storage beds?
Many of the unconventional bedrooms are small in size, which means the bed dominates maximum area leaving behind other accessories of the room in disguise. Worse is when we have to keep in mind dropping at least 2 to 3 feet gap on each side so that we can move around trouble-free. Space issues are always a mess in the head. Hydraulic storage beds are the convenient way to handle the space tantrums and give ample room to dump the stuff in an organised manner. Don't worry if you are not a techno-geeky as the term "hydraulic" sounds intimidating. Sometimes it's good to embrace what technology is giving us for our benefit. You can easily operate hydraulic beds. Let's see what their mechanism is.
How hydraulic bed works?
The bed appears like a usual bed, but when we have a precise look, we will notice either a slat support system or a wooden base placed beneath the mattress or on top of the bed frame to secure the bed. To put the stuff inside the bed such as extra quilts or pillows, the platform is lifted along with the mattress. The raised platform is supported via the hydraulic piston rested on either side of the bed.
You will find a pull handle at the base of the bed. Bend down and start uplifting the mattress with the help of the handle slowly. Take the platform up to as much height as you can, so the hydraulics can do rest of the work. As the mattress platform reaches the top, the hydraulics will hold it firmly. That's all. See, how easy it is. Isn't it?
Now store whatever you want in this large rectangular space. The width of the space is according to the size of the bed you have whereas the height is between eight and twelve inches. More than enough to settle your common stock.
Advantages:
1.Works equivalent of a closet: Without any fuss, you can pop in any of the things like shoes, books, non-routine beddings, etc. in this smart equivalent of the closet. Just roll the handle and raise the mattress.
2.Can be a guest room thing: You can make the guests comfortable by the hydraulic lift beds, extra linens can be stored underneath the mattress platform for their convenience;
3.Far better than under-bed dresser: If you use the under-bed storage space more often, then bed with drawers is of no use for a longer period. Flaws in the designs of the dressers such as no knobs or handles can make you feel irritated. Space is not even that volumetric to put the whole stuff you want to dump in. Hydraulic bed designs don't have such problems.
4.Valuable items can be stored: Any of the articles made of glass or ceramics can be kept inside these beds safely. Apart from this, hard cash could be a stuff which is needed to be kept safe; you can put paper money underneath your bed.
Compared to other beds, the benefits of bed with hydraulic storage are not many. People always ask for maximum storage in a house or a flat, with this type of bed, you don't have to worry much about the space. This cubic storage area can hold your valuable and everyday belongings without letting the outsiders know about them at all.
Compared to other beds, the benefits of bed with hydraulic storage are not many. People always ask for maximum storage in a house or a flat, with this type of bed, you don't have to worry much about the space. This cubic storage area can hold your valuable and everyday belongings without letting the outsiders know about them at all.
