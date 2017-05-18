News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Avoid MACRA MIPS Penalties the Easy and Practical Way" Webinar with Abbie Miller
San Diego, CA—May 18, 2017—ChiroTouch™
The new MACRA and MIPS guidelines for Medicare can leave many chiropractors worried. There is so much involved that it can be overwhelming and intimidating, but for most chiropractors, it's very simple. Reporting requirements for providers include minimums that many chiropractors will never reach. For those who don't qualify for this exemption, what's required is quite simple to implement.
"It's important for chiropractors to take the steps necessary to understand the new reporting system now because it is already going to impact future payment levels," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "We're excited to have Ms. Miller from KMC University join us for this webinar to break down the MACRA and MIPS guidelines so that chiropractors are confident they understand the necessary steps for proper reporting."
KMC University, known profession-wide for making the difficult simpler, has prepared this training for chiropractors and their teams to educate them about the step-by-step process for reporting. If chiropractors have been reporting PQRS codes in the past, they're already doing what's required.
Join this webinar to learn the steps necessary to:
* Avoid 2017 penalties, which will be reflected in 2019 payments
* Know what is required in documentation to support the ability to report the quality codes
* Understand how those components are likely already a part of an active episode of care chiropractors are currently documenting
Don't miss this no-charge training webinar to review treatment plans, OATs use, pain scale ratings, and the system necessary to combine them all together into the easiest, most efficient way to avoid MACRA/MIPS penalties.
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
