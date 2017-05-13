News By Tag
Target & PeachState team up for the 7th Annual Unite for Healthy Kids 5K
In an effort to combat obesity and sedentary lifestyles, Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation encourages parents and children to exercise together to improve their overall family health.
"We hold this event at this time of year because May is National Physical Fitness and Sports month so we want to encourage families to exercise together and stay healthy together. We know that not only are we subject to be influenced by our peers, we're also influenced by our families, so execising together is a way to develop healthier family habits," said Lori A. Manns founder and president of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundaton.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans Midcourse Report: Strategies to Increase Physical Activities Among Youth, youth need 60 minutes or more of physical activity each day where they live, learn, and play. Furthermore, research shows that active kids do better in school.
The Unite for Healthy Kids 5K Walk/Run features a 5K race for the adults and a kids race for children. This incorporates both young and old in the family structure." We wanted to include something for everyone at our 5K event,"
The actual race event will begin at 9 a.m. in parking lot C of the GSU Decatur campus and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. Participants may register on-line for a fee of $30 which includes a souvenir T-shirt, gift bag and complimentary healthy snacks and beverages. Runners also have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a Fit Bit, gift card provided by Phidippides and Atlanta Braves home game tickets.
The Atlanta Braves have partnered with Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation for the 7th year in a row to offer free home games tickets compliments of the "Reach Out Be Our Guest" program for the participants who raise the most in donations for the Unite for Healthy Kids 5K Walk/Run. Local radio station WAMJ's midday on-air personality Maria More will be on hand to host the event and get participants warmed up to walk or run.
For more information about the Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, please visit, http://www.livehealthyandthriveyouth.org. Media interested in covering the event should contact Ms. Morgan at 800-551-3775 or info@livehealthyandthriveyouth.org.
Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation was established in 2010 as a 501 (c) 3 non- profit organization dedicated to children's health and wellness. Our goal is to teach kids healthy lifestyle habits and encourage active involvement of parents regarding the health and wellness of their children. The mission of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation is to educate, activate, motivate and empower youth in the areas of academic achievement, health, nutrition, fitness and total wellness. Live Healthy & thrive Youth Foundation is based in Atlanta and serves Fulton and Dekalb counties. http://www.livehealthyandthriveyouth.org
