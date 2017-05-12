News By Tag
"An Intermediate English Drill Book for French Speakers with Answers"
Voila! English Study Guide for French Students Hits the Mark
Teacher Nigel Patten presents An Intermediate English Drill Book for French Speakers that offers a comprehensive series of bilingual language drills covering major verb tenses, irregular, modal, and phrasal verbs, as well as colloquial expressions. Drills can also be completed individually or in the classroom, or used orally, or in written assignments.
Verbs appear in alphabetic order in each of the sections. This method of learning has proven very successful in the author's 50-year teaching career.
"This educational guide will help French speakers comprehend English in a practical and easy manner. We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: Born in England, Nigel Patten has dual citizenship in Switzerland, where he has lived since 1961. For 50 years, he taught English in an international alpine lycée that prepares students for the French baccalauréat. Active in amateur dramatics, he has acted and directed many musical comedies, including playing Professor Henry Higgins in "My Fair Lady." An enthusiastic mountaineer (has twice climbed Mt Kilimanjaro)
AN INTERMEDIATE ENGLISH DRILL BOOK FOR FRENCH SPEAKERS, WITH ANSWERS: DES EXERCICES DE RÉPÉTITION EN ANGLAIS POUR LES FRANCOPHONES, AVEC LES RÉPONSES (ISBN: 978-1-946539-
