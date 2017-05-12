 
"An Intermediate English Drill Book for French Speakers with Answers"

Voila! English Study Guide for French Students Hits the Mark
 
 
NEW YORK - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Foreign language study is made easy in this wide-ranging drill book written in intermediate French/English that is presented in 10 sections.

Teacher Nigel Patten presents An Intermediate English Drill Book for French Speakers that offers a comprehensive series of bilingual language drills covering major verb tenses, irregular, modal, and phrasal verbs, as well as colloquial expressions. Drills can also be completed individually or in the classroom, or used orally, or in written assignments.

Verbs appear in alphabetic order in each of the sections. This method of learning has proven very successful in the author's 50-year teaching career.

"This educational guide will help French speakers comprehend English in a practical and easy manner. We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

About the Author: Born in England, Nigel Patten has dual citizenship in Switzerland, where he has lived since 1961. For 50 years, he taught English in an international alpine lycée that prepares students for the French baccalauréat. Active in amateur dramatics, he has acted and directed many musical comedies, including playing Professor Henry Higgins in "My Fair Lady." An enthusiastic mountaineer (has twice climbed Mt Kilimanjaro), cross country skier, and traveller (has driven from Europe to India and back), the author has published seven books (historical novels, biography, and theatre). He has twice been a Readers' Favorite Award Winner and holds an Outstanding Teacher Award from Chicago University.

AN INTERMEDIATE ENGLISH DRILL BOOK FOR FRENCH SPEAKERS, WITH ANSWERS: DES EXERCICES DE RÉPÉTITION EN ANGLAIS POUR LES FRANCOPHONES, AVEC LES RÉPONSES (ISBN: 978-1-946539-04-5) is now available for $13.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbpra.com/NigelPatten or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
