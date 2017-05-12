News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VERC Enterprises names Vicki Richard as Human Resources Manager
In this role, her responsibilities will include employee relations, benefit management, production of weekly reports and payroll activity.
Prior to joining VERC Enterprises, Richard, who brings15 years of experience in the human resources industry to her post, was the HR Manager for The Salvation Army, Kroc Center in Dorchester.
Originally from Sherborn, Massachusetts, Richard attended UMass-North Dartmouth. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
Richard presently lives in Quincy; she is an active volunteer with the Salvation Army during the holiday season as a bell ringer. In her spare time, she enjoys reading hiking, horses and the beach.
"I'm excited to work with a company that is so highly recognized for its inclusion policies," said Richard. "VERC Enterprises stands apart as an employee and community driven company; I'm pleased to be a member of the VERC team."
"We welcome Vicki to the VERC family," said Barry Ahern, Director of Operations and Human Resources at VERC Enterprises. "Her energy, knowledge and general commitment to excellence are certain to make her a valuable member of our organization."
About VERC Enterprises
VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 40 years ago, with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 300 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.
To learn more about VERC, please view:https://www.youtube.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse