Facility Solutions, Inc. Adds Intacct Cloud ERP Software
Firm Partners with Intacct and Alta Vista Technology to Tap Into Growing Market for Cloud-based Financial Applications and Expand into New Vertical Industries
· Facility Solutions selected Intacct after carefully reviewing all other cloud financial systems on the market.
· Intacct stood out for its best-in-class functionality:
o The only company the AICPA acknowledges as the preferred provider of financial applications
o Deep functionality to streamline and automate complex financial processes
o Delivers unmatched visibility/insight into what's driving company performance
"The Alta Vista Tech team has been a pleasure to work with." -- Gene Kazmierczak
· Facility Solutions, Inc. plans to initially focus Intacct practice on integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for its CRM and project management
· Intacct will also enable better analytics on individual projects to manage costs and deliver better functionality to its customer base
· Intacct is the first and only cloud ERP software in for Facility Solutions; pairing Intacct with Dynamics 365 illustrates the shift to cloud-based software
· Facility Solutions, Inc., migrated to Intacct from QuickBooks, and has seen dramatic growth: http://www.altavistatech.com/
Intacct delivers incredible value to users by empowering finance teams with deep functionality that automates even complex processes and surfaces the richest financial and operational insights to help companies grow. Intacct also offers an easy path to extend the solution by seamlessly connecting with other best-in-class solutions business rely on, so that the entire organization can stay on the fast track to growth. Intacct focuses on delivering a solution that puts client success first, and that commitment has allowed it to earn the highest customer satisfaction in the industry.
Facility Solutions Inc, clients will also benefit from Intacct's reporting and analytics capabilities. Intacct's general ledger uses dimensions to capture the business context of transactions, operational measures, and budgets. As a result, companies can quickly create reports that analyze real-time business performance by business drivers without having to manage a chart of accounts with hundreds of segments. Intacct's financial and operational dashboards convey the big picture at a glance and can be tailored to the specific needs of each stakeholder.
Intacct is the customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software
