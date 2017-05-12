News By Tag
Improve My Tomorrow Coaching Has Impressive Testimonials
Improve My Tomorrow Coaching has helped many clients succeed. Below are just a few of the many testimonials that people have written.
"Mike White is fun to work with and holds you accountable to the outcomes that you wish to achieve. Mike was able to help me grow my business by 20% in one year with his coaching expertise. Hire Mike White!" May 19, 2011 - Chris Chambers
"Michael is motivational, realistic and humorous!! Good time to be jolted into being proactive and try one marketing idea that can, and does, work for you." – Gary Jensen
Mike, "Thanks so much for your help during the recent 4 months of coaching sessions. You helped me jump start the goals I established both as a manager and sales person. I am better able to prioritize tasks, even the less glamorous but important ones. I appreciate your fast pace, attention to detail approach. It worked." Thanks, - Anne Marroni, Vice President, New Boston Mortgage
Mike White has what it takes to help you see the results you desire. If you want to stand out in a crowded industry, you need to take steps to ensure that happens. Contact Improve My Tomorrow Coaching, today, and see how simple it is to get things started.
For more information visit http://www.imtcoaching.com or call (561) 313-0325.
