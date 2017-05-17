News By Tag
16th Annual Marketing Performance Management Benchmark Study
Hive9, Valid USA and VisionEdge Marketing announced today the results of the annual Marketing Performance Management (MPM) Benchmark Study, now in its 16th year.
Of note, 68% of participants indicated that the pressure continues to increase for Marketing to measure and prove its value. Once again, only 23% of Marketing organizations earn high marks from the C-Suite for their ability to demonstrate their contribution and impact to the business.
The research confirms that this group of elite Marketers, designated in the report as Value Creators, improve business results, have more influence over business decisions and more credibility than their counterparts. The Value Creators budgets, tools and data are not statistically different across size and industry, however, indicating their success is not attributed to resource.
Traits of Value Creating Marketers:
1. This group of best-in-class marketers is better able to derive insights from data, improve Marketing performance, and impact business results than middle of pack Sales Enablers and laggard Campaign Producer colleagues.
2. They are almost 2X better than Campaign Producers at measuring their contribution to business results and linking Marketing metrics to business outcomes. 3. Value Creators are also 3X more likely to exemplify a Center of Excellence than Campaign Producers.
The results of the 2017 Marketing Performance Management Benchmark Study will be unveiled during an upcoming webinar on June 14, 2017 at 12 pm Central Standard Time (http://www.hive9.com/
About VisionEdge Marketing
As the pioneer in Marketing measurement, analytics and operations, VisionEdge Marketing, founded in 1999, brings world-wide Marketing performance excellence to every engagement. Empowered with data, metrics and process expertise, we apply proven best-in-class practices to improve Marketing effectiveness, deliver business impact, and enable better business decision-making. Our passion is to transfer knowledge and accelerate business results, transforming your Marketing organization into a Center of Excellence. Want proof points? Review our customer case studies. Looking for the best place to start? Compare your Marketing organization to leading organizations using our Annual MPM Benchmarking Reports.
To learn more, visit http://www.visionedgemarketing.com or follow us @lauravem.
About Hive9
Hive9 is the marketing performance management company. B2B CMOs, demand gen leaders and marketing operations experts rely on Hive9's cloud-based solution to get one view of all plans and spending tied to strategy, pipeline and revenue performance. Hive9 helps you create a living marketing plan with goals tailored to your business. This allows measurement to come alive, making your data more actionable and facilitating teamwork around informed changes to your plan. Unlike static spreadsheets and out-of-sync processes, Hive9 provides the visibility, collaboration and orchestration of your other core marketing systems including CRM, marketing automation, finance, and project management systems. The company is based in Austin, Texas.
To learn more, visit http://www.hive9.com or follow @hivenine on Twitter.
About Valid USA
Valid (BM&FBOVESPA:
To discover more, please visit http://www.valid.com. In the U.S. market, visithttp://www.validusa.com.
Contact
Mary Demenjon, Marketing Coordinator
(512) 681-8800
***@visionedgemarketing.com
