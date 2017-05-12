News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors – Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, 2017
DelveInsight's report, "PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors – Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, "gives the comprehensive insights on the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors.
Report also covers other Commercial Aspects such as the Current and Future Market, Barriers and challenges, SWOT analysis. Report describes the possible unmet needs covered by PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, highlighting the side effects and toxic effects related to PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors which are major concerns in the market for the usage of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors.
The report throws light on the combinations therapies with Immune-check point Inhibitors (PD-1 and PD-L1) and provides information on ongoing collaborations for the development of combinations regimens.
Major active therapy areas include Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinomas of the Head and Neck, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer and Non-Small Cell lung cancer.
DelveInsight Analysis predicts that PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors (https://www.delveinsight.com/
The future competitive landscape of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors is estimated to be very strong. There are 3 marketed products of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. Treatment options such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and many others are able to fulfill the current unmet need to an extent. With 7 drugs in the Phase III pipeline of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, the market looks promising in coming years as well.
About DelveInsighthttps://www.delveinsight.com/
DelveInsight is a Business Consultant company and serves as a Knowledge partner across the value chain of Pharmaceutical Industry. With the use of proprietary databases and analytical models, DelveInsight provides cutting-edge market and pipeline analysis and API intelligence across all therapy areas to the Pharma and biotech sector, helping clients to quantify market events and evaluate their impact on the valuation of products, portfolios, and companies.
Contact
DelveInsight
info@delveinsight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse