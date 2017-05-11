News By Tag
Good Friends Make Great Neighbors
"People are often surprised to know that one of the major ways Lennar has earned its respect and reputation is from referrals," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "Many of our former homeowners become repeat buyers, tellingtheir friends and families about their great experience and their excellent new home."
Part of what makes the new home buying process so great with Lennar is their Everything's Included® program. It has transformed the way people purchase new by removing the hassles, headaches and guesswork from the process. By including today's popular features and upgrades as standard, they come at no additional cost to the buyer. Eliminating the time-consuming and costly selection process for customized home features also allows Lennar to produce high quality homes at a significantly lower price point.
Another reason referrals are so popular with Lennar is because good friends make great neighbors! If you had the opportunity to build out your own neighborhood, wouldn't you want to fill it with family and friends? Encourage your family and friends to check out a Lennar Seattle community so they can enjoy the benefits of homeownership. And give them the inside scoop that now is the BEST time to buy! That's because the market is heating up, interest rates are low and inventory is dwindling, but not for new construction communities by Lennar.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
