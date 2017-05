The Overseas Property Show welcomes new Exhibitors!

This year we are building on that success by adding new venues and new exhibitors in order to reach out to even more would-be holiday home owners across Ireland.

-- The Overseas Property Show will mainly focus on properties from Portugal, Spain and Mexico. It is ideal for those who are looking to buy a holiday home overseas or planning to move permanently.The nationwide tour follows the success of the 10 events we held in 2016, which provided thousands of visitors with the opportunity to begin turning their dreams of owning a second home into reality. We remain true to our roots by offering free attendance and plenty of experts to provide advice or guidance. Whether it's a second home, a main residence or an investment that you're after, the Overseas Property Show is the place to be!This year we are building on that success by adding new venues and new exhibitors in order to reach out to even more would-be holiday home owners across Ireland. We are delighted to welcome these exhibitors to our show at The Royal Dublin Society;Ideal Homes InternationalBest Season PortugalCasas Do SotaventoElegant Marbella EstatesLeggett ImmobilierLegion of MaryUnited Spanish AgenciesCaravans in the SunFrom 23rd-28th May 2017 the experts will be attending different venues to cater to all.For more information and your FREE tickets visit http//: www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com You can enquire via email on info@theoverseaspropertyshow.comOr you can call us on 00351 289 513 434