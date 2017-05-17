 
News By Tag
* Property
* Events
* Overseas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dublin
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

The Overseas Property Show welcomes new Exhibitors!

This year we are building on that success by adding new venues and new exhibitors in order to reach out to even more would-be holiday home owners across Ireland.
 
 
The Sweet Life (1)
The Sweet Life (1)
DUBLIN, Ireland - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Overseas Property Show will mainly focus on properties from Portugal, Spain and Mexico. It is ideal for those who are looking to buy a holiday home overseas or planning to move permanently.

The nationwide tour follows the success of the 10 events we held in 2016, which provided thousands of visitors with the opportunity to begin turning their dreams of owning a second home into reality. We remain true to our roots by offering free attendance and plenty of experts to provide advice or guidance. Whether it's a second home, a main residence or an investment that you're after, the Overseas Property Show is the place to be!

This year we are building on that success by adding new venues and new exhibitors in order to reach out to even more would-be holiday home owners across Ireland. We are delighted to welcome these exhibitors to our show at The Royal Dublin Society;

Ideal Homes International

Best Season Portugal

Casas Do Sotavento

Elegant Marbella Estates

Leggett Immobilier

Legion of Mary

United Spanish Agencies

Caravans in the Sun

From 23rd-28th May 2017 the experts will be attending different venues to cater to all.

For more information and your FREE tickets visit http//:www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com

You can enquire via email on info@theoverseaspropertyshow.com

Or you can call us on 00351 289 513 434

Contact
The Overseas Property Show
***@theoverseaspropertyshow.com
End
Source:The Overseas Property Show
Email:***@theoverseaspropertyshow.com
Tags:Property, Events, Overseas
Industry:Property
Location:Dublin - Dublin - Ireland
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 17, 2017
Ideal Homes International News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share