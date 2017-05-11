News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Solar FlexRack to Attend Midwest Solar Expo in Minneapolis, MN
Solar FlexRack will join more than 450 attendees at the 4th annual Midwest Solar Expo. The expo will feature sessions on emerging solar technology, business models, policies and financing mechanisms, market developments, community solar and micro grids distributed energy resources and energy management. Attendees can take part in numerous breakout sessions over the three-day event and hear a breakfast keynote address by Jim Hughes, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Eos Energy Storage.
Steve Daniel, Sr. Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "Solar FlexRack has been very active in the Midwestern solar market. Our solar racking and tracker solutions are particularly well-suited for this climate. We're looking forward to meeting industry leaders at Midwest Solar Expo and sharing why solar project owners, developers, EPCs and installers select Solar FlexRack."
Solar FlexRack, an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class engineered racking and solar tracker (http://solarflexrack.com/
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Maureen McHale
***@hiremaureen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse