Solar FlexRack to Attend Midwest Solar Expo in Minneapolis, MN

 
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, will attend the Midwest Solar Expo being held at The Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota from May 22nd to the 24th.

Solar FlexRack will join more than 450 attendees at the 4th annual Midwest Solar Expo. The expo will feature sessions on emerging solar technology, business models, policies and financing mechanisms, market developments, community solar and micro grids distributed energy resources and energy management.  Attendees can take part in numerous breakout sessions over the three-day event and hear a breakfast keynote address by Jim Hughes, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Eos Energy Storage.

Steve Daniel, Sr. Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "Solar FlexRack has been very active in the Midwestern solar market. Our solar racking and tracker solutions are particularly well-suited for this climate. We're looking forward to meeting industry leaders at Midwest Solar Expo and sharing why solar project owners, developers, EPCs and installers select Solar FlexRack."

Solar FlexRack, an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class engineered racking and solar tracker (http://solarflexrack.com/products/tracker/) solutions that safeguard solar projects (http://solarflexrack.com/secrets/safeguarding-your-solar-...), will be available to share their customers' success presentation with individuals interested in learning more. Please schedule a meeting (http://solarflexrack.com/about/events/) in advance to talk with the Solar FlexRack team onsite.

About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SolarFlexRack), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarFlexRack/?fref=ts) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-flexrack).

Maureen McHale
***@hiremaureen.com
Click to Share