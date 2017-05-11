News By Tag
Discover Horses In Coolest Park In Las Vegas
Horses4Heroes has an exciting schedule of affordable events, all at its flagship facility, the Horses4Heroes Community Equestrian Center, including nine weeks of summer camp, Friday night Happy Hour with horses, horseback riding every Saturday and Sunday, and early morning lessons.
Registration is now open for nine weeks of Summer Adventure Camp beginning Monday, June 12, for children ages 5 to 13, every day, 8 am to 5:00 pm. Each morning campers enjoy Horse 101, ranch chores and time in the barnyard and afternoon activities include arts and crafts, science projects, scavenger hunts, hiking, fishing, soccer, horse shoes, and archery. Campers visit the Texas Station Hotel & Casino every Wednesday for a fun-filled morning of bowling, KidsQuest and The Feast buffet and on Friday afternoons, a water slide takes over the corral. Lunch is provided on Fridays. The cost per week is $225 for non-members, $125 for members. For more information on camps or joining, email camps@horses4heroes.org.
Returning this summer is 5 O'Clock Friday, a family friendly "happy hour" with horses, including Ride & Slide. Every Friday from 4 pm to 7:00, the non-profit will be offering horse rides, water slide, visit with barnyard animals and hay ride, all for just $5 for riders 2 and older. The organization will continue $5 Fridays, Friday mornings from 9 to 11 am.
On the weekends, guests are invited to Saddle Up on Saturday and Sunday mornings, horse rides from 9 am to 11:30 am. The cost is $10. All rides include a visit with barnyard animals and a bounce house and hay rides, every hour on the hour. Weight limit for all riding activities is 185 pounds. Park admission is free for all who register for equestrian activities.
Since 2012, when Horses4Heroes launched Operation Free Ride for returning combat veterans, more than 20,000 men, women and children have discovered horses, horseback riding and the healing power of horses.
"These programs are opening our wonderful world of horses to men, women and their children who have sacrificed so much on our behalf. With thousands of troops returning home, programs like Operation Free Ride are important to PTS sufferers, Wounded Warriors, caregivers and their families," said Sydney Knott, president and founder.
For information on all programs, email events@horses4heroes.org, follow the organization on Facebook, "Horses4Heroes Community Equestrian Center" or visit http://www.theranchlasvegas.com.
Horses4Heroes is seeking sponsors to defray costs of its summer activities. All proceeds support operations of the Horses4Heroes Community Equestrian, which is home to 20 horses, and a barnyard filled with goats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, two miniature donkeys, a lamb, Alpaca, Llama and a miniature steer. The non-profit provides low-cost recreational and instructional activities and free weekly life skills workshops for veterans with PTS, domestic violence victims, recovering addicts (teens and adults), at-risk youth and foster children. Current sponsors include South Point Hotel & Casino, Hollywood Charity Horse Show, Wrangler National Patriot, and Nutrena. Horses4Heroes is the only two-time winner of the American Horse Council's Time to Ride Challenge, an initiative to see who can introduce the most newcomers to horses in 100 days.
Horses4Heroes
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2016, Horses4Heroes is the nation's premier non-profit equestrian support group for the military, veterans, First Responders and their families. The organization operates its flagship facility, the Horses4Heroes Community Equestrian Center, located within Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs. For more information, visit http://www.theranchlasvegas.com or call 702.645.8446.
