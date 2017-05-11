ServeYourSite is Offering New cPanel Plans

ServeYourSite is introducing new cPanel plans with new prices.

Contact

Whitelabel ITSolutions

***@whitelabelitsolutions.com Whitelabel ITSolutions

End

-- cPanel is one of the most common server management programs around. This user-friendly platform enables you to create, edit and even manage your website, setup email, track your hosting usage and contact support with an Interface that's easy to understand even if it's your first time creating your own website. Video tutorials introduce even the novice user while you can change themes to your liking.Being easy to use doesn't make cPanel any less powerful. With access to MySql databases, FTP management and a file manager, it's never been easier to set up your website. cPanel also helps make backups. Webmail and mail hosting enables you to communicate — even from your phone — while cPanel's integrated SEO options ensure the success of your website and business.With the cPanel Hosting package again a wide range of unlimited features are included like storage, subdomains and most importantly bandwidth. The plans feature functions like Softaculous, Search Engine Promotion Tool, available IP Addresses, SSL Certificate, Site Builder just to mention a few. Host anywhere from 2 Domain with the Starter package to an unlimited amount of domains with the Premium package.ServeYourSite offers up to a 30% discount on the majority of all of their new hosting plans. Head to ServeYourSite to view all plans.Established in 2015, WhitelabelITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, WhitelabelITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service.