The Grange Indian Restaurant: MKFM Announces Event with the Award Winning Restaurant the Grange Mk

The Grange MK Recently Won the Small Business Awards for Milton Keynes Businesses Buckinghamshire.

Abul Syed

01908 340607

Abul Syed

-- Residents of Milton Keynes should prepare themselves for a fine dining in town. Restaurant owner Abul Syed has recently won the Small Business Awards for Buckinghamshire businesses and was presented the award by MKFM. The event was held at The Grange Restaurant MKFM Networking event.is astyle restaurant that fuses the mouth-watering taste of Indian dishes with the perfect blend of various spices of traditional Indian meals. Specialties include Clay Oven Speciality, House Specialities, Clay Oven Fish Dishes, Traditional Curry Dishes, Biryani Specials, Balti Dishes, Special Thalis, Side Dishes, Set Meals, and drinks.The food is passionately prepared by a dedicated and loyal team of chefs which has helped The Grange Mk to be one of the most sort-after Authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine in Milton Keynes Buckinghamshire.Quote from the Managing Director of MKFM Local radio station for Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire:"We are very proud and privileged to have The Grange supporting us. When ever we come at the Grange, we find that the food is consistent and they really cares about people coming to the restaurant, Syed is always taking orders personally and always making sure that everyone is ok. It is just that personal touch that REALLY shows you why The Grange has won awards after awards, after award. It's a fantastic place and the write is and the reviews they have are fantastic. And it's really good to work with a small independent business like the Grange Mk. https://www.thegrangemk.co.uk/