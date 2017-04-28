News By Tag
The Grange Indian Restaurant: MKFM Announces Event with the Award Winning Restaurant the Grange Mk
The Grange MK Recently Won the Small Business Awards for Milton Keynes Businesses Buckinghamshire.
The Grange Indian restaurant MK is a multi award winning, leading Authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine style restaurant that fuses the mouth-watering taste of Indian dishes with the perfect blend of various spices of traditional Indian meals. Specialties include Clay Oven Speciality, House Specialities, Clay Oven Fish Dishes, Traditional Curry Dishes, Biryani Specials, Balti Dishes, Special Thalis, Side Dishes, Set Meals, and drinks.
The food is passionately prepared by a dedicated and loyal team of chefs which has helped The Grange Mk to be one of the most sort-after Authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine in Milton Keynes Buckinghamshire.
Quote from the Managing Director of MKFM Local radio station for Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire:
The Grange is a contemporary restaurant specialising in authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine. Whether you want to sit in our modern restaurant or take your food away it will always have the same high quality and wonderful flavours.
