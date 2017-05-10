News By Tag
Collaboration of Travel Industry Visionaries Brings Donated Bikes & Community Development to Jordan
"It's beautiful to see an idea come to life," posted Haddad on Facebook. "This is how we change the world, one idea at a time and a lot of hard work in between."
At the table that night, inspired by Asfour's narrative, were Keith Sproule, Executive Director of A&K Philanthropy (https://www.abercrombiekent.com/
Once the fire was lit, this core group began to reach out to other tourism professionals for additional support and received commitments from World Nomads / Footprint Network (https://www.footprintsnetwork.org/
The wheels then began to move fast. Four months after the plan was hatched in Alaska, the first large container of 260 mountain bikes, spare parts and tools organized by Wheels of Change departed Billings, MT for Feynan, Jordan. On April 26, 2017, the container was officially opened and the process of distribution and training began. Present for the festivities were Andy Austin and Corey Meyer, two Austin Adventures (https://www.austinadventures.com/)
The plan is to establish two bike shops in Um Qais Village and Feynan. The shipping container will be repurposed as a bike rental and sales shop. Each shop established will include a bike tour component venture. So, in addition to the sale and repair of bikes at these shops, they will also be the starting point for local bike tours. Four individuals from Um Qais are currently being trained as tour guides, bringing new employment opportunities to the village.
A second container of 412 mountain bikes, spare parts and wheels sent by A&K Philanthropy in partnership with Working Bikes (http://www.workingbikes.org/)
Baraka will assist in establishing another bike shop venture in Madaba as well as a bike share program at Petra University making it the first bicycle-friendly campus in Jordan.
Jordan is seeing an increasing interest in cycling according to its tourism board. But currently only the affluent can afford to own a bike. In rural areas bikes are very scarce. Access to them at an affordable price would bring increased mobility to the population. Bikes would facilitate more students getting to school, aid in creating more commerce between communities, offer better access to health care and help create new skills and business opportunities.
Jordan is actively building partnerships with adventure travel companies, introducing new cycling itineraries and mapping out adventurous bike trails nationwide. Recently completed is the Jordan Trail (http://jordantrail.org/)
All of this will be showcased at the Adventure Travel Trade Association's AdventureNEXT Near East, May 15-17, 2017. A&K Philanthropy's Keith Sproule and others will present the bike donation initiative at the conference and use it as a case study on how such strategic partnerships can successfully benefit grass-roots development and tourism in countries such as Jordan.
