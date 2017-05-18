Country(s)
Industry News
Healing from Chronic Illness is Possible - Fast and Easy!
AtoZ Healing Space Catalyzing Energy to Create Fast Change Workshop with Jenny Mannion
Change can happen quickly and easily. Ask Jenny Mannion - she should know: Jenny healed herself of 7 years of chronic illness in 3 short weeks.
A simple idea galvanized Jenny's approach to healing. She used it to heal herself, and then she took what she learned to heal others as well. Her approach can be summed up by a Carl Jung quote that Jenny shares in her book, A Short Path to Change: 30 Ways to Transform Your Life: "We aren't here to heal our illnesses; our illnesses are here to heal us."
Jenny took a short path to change. Now she offers the possibility of dynamic, swift change to YOU as well.
Would you like to see change – quickly and easily? Join AtoZ Healing Space for Jenny Mannion's live, online workshop, 'Catalyzing Energy to Create FAST Change,' Thursday, May 18, 2017, 1-3pm, ET.
This workshop is FREE to AtoZ Healing Space members. Click here to learn more.
Join us from the convenience of your computer screen for 2 hours of learning, hands-on exercises, and Q&A with the instructor. Topics included are:
· Techniques to process forgiveness of others and of self in to release held energy.
· Shift self-limiting beliefs.
· Work with internal energy and chakras.
· Understand the part that gratitude plays in creating health and vitality.
· Techniques to stay grounded – even when life feels out of control.
· Creating manifestations.
It's all included in membership. Join on a monthly or yearly basis, with great discounts for new members. Discover a community of like-minded souls. In addition to the monthly workshops, participate in monthly Women's Circles, monthly 'healing arts' workshops, distance energy healings and more, all free to AtoZ members.
As AtoZ Healing Space founder, Reba Linker, says, "AtoZ offers an 'elite' experience in terms of the caring, community and quality you receive as a member. NOT elitist is the affordable price. For less than a cup of coffee a day, you get to experience life-changing workshops and events every month! For the individual who wishes to see substantial, sustained positive growth – what could be sweeter than that?!"
Can't make the workshop? No worries! Workshops are recorded and available to our members in our AtoZ Video Library.
Sneak preview: Coming Monday, June 26, 3:30-5pm ET: Understanding the Energy of Relationships, a workshop with Kamini Desai. What Do Your Relationships Say About You? Explore the energy principles of yoga, and how they create patterns in the way we relate to others. Click here to learn more!
Click here to connect on Facebook.
Contact
AtoZ Healing Space, LLC
***@atozhealingspace.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse