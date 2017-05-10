 
Check By Fax Software ezCheckPDraft Enhanced With New Data Import Feature

Pre approved check draft printing software, EzCheckdraft was updated to integrate with other systems for improved compatibility. Learn more at www.halfpricesoft.com.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Accepting checks by phone and fax is easy to ezCheckDraft software from halfpricesoft.com. With ezCheckDraft, cusotmers can print bank draft on blank stock easily with Windows and Mac computers in house. The latest edition was improved with data import feature and ezCheckDraft software can import a batch of check data, easily.  This new feature also make ezCheckDraftcompatible to integrate with other systems

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses is US. Created for customer satisfaction,  ezCheckDraft software is both simple and inexpensive.  The main feature is that business owners and managers with no experience in printing checks can print pre approved draft checks by bulk in house easily!

"Customers can now integrate with other systems when utilizing ezCheckDraft software to draft checks."  said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.

ezCheckDraft check writer is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and Apple Macintosh systems without internet connection. New users can download and try this software at no obligation athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_down...

The main features include:

- Available for both Macintosh and Windows computers (sold separately)

- Print pre-approved draft check to receive payment via phone, email, fax and online quickly

- Support unlimited payers with no extra charge

- Support unlimited payees with no extra charge

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don't have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data

Priced at just $59, this check draft software is affordable for any business.  To learn more about ezCheckDraft check writing software, customers can visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9Oc1fkR0jA



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.

