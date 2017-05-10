Saint-Gobain's Seat Seal Solution for Cryogenic Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves to be Shared at IVS

Saint-Gobain Seals will showcase their wide range of sealing control solutions at the Industrial Valve Summit Bergamo Italy.

-- Saint-Gobain Seals, a global leader in designing and manufacturing polymer critical parts that protect core systems in extreme conditions, will showcase their wide range of sealing control solutions at the(Hall B, Booth 23) in Bergamo, Italy, from May 24 to 25. These solutions includethat are proven effective in demanding cryogenic and high pressure/high temperature (HPHT) oil & gas applications for engineered valves in the upstream and downstream sectors.Aside from exhibiting at the summit, the company will present a technical paper, "" on the morning of May 24. Covering a wide range of sizes and pressure ratings (up to 20" and 2500LB), cryogenic trunnion mounted ball valves are critical components in the LNG supply chain because they need to provide reliable, bubble-tight sealing. Since valve performance is strictly governed by several industry standards, manufacturers of cryogenic trunnion mounted ball valves are struggling to meet the global seat leakage requirements specified in a majority of these stringent standards using current sealing solutions available.In order to support customers with future performance requirements concerning engineered valves such as the above ball valves, Saint-Gobain Seals has instituted a pre-validated design process where their engineering department optimizes polymer spring-energized seat seal designs using Finite Element Analysis (FEA) virtual testing and an internal testing campaign. Part of this process includes research and development investment toward application testing capabilities (e.g., fugitive emissions, HPHT and cryogenic). By implementing pre-validated design, they are able to develop solutions that have a precise fit for their customers' requirements, leading to reliability over lifetime of the sealing solution.Although Saint-Gobain Seals will focus on sealing solutions for LNG production and transport at the Industrial Valve Summit, they also have been supporting oil & gas customers who work with deep and ultra-deepwater production, harsh chemicals, rapid gas decompression resistance, extreme temperature and sour gas concentrations. Some of their sealing solutions include proprietary Fluoroloy® fluoropolymer compounds qualified to NORSOK M-710 and to API 6A F.1.13 specifications;metal energizers NACE MR01-075 approved alloys for use in sour gas service and cryogenic temperatures;and designs compliant with Low Fugitive Emission international standards ISO15848 and Shell MESC SPE 77-312.To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines or its strategic business unit, please visit www.seals.saint-gobain.com.Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.