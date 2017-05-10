ServeYourSite is Offering New WordPress Plans

ServeYourSite is introducing new WordPress plans with new prices.

-- WordPress is the most popular website building platform on the planet. Featuring an user-friendly interface, countless completely free resources, dynamic themes and plugins and a vast community devoted to helping each other, using WordPress is a great way to build your website. There's no techie requirement either because you don't need to learn to code with WordPress; the platform's interface makes installing themes and plugins so easy you'll forget you're doing anything technical at all. If you're a complete website novice or a seasoned pro, WordPress will provide you with the tools to create the website of your dreams with just a few clicks.With the WordPress Hosting package they offer a widened range of unlimited features including storage, email accounts and bandwidth. The Platinum plan features the capability to handle 500,000 site visitors a month while keeping websites functioning seamlessly. Host anywhere from 1 Domain with the WordPress Basic package to an unlimited amount of domains with the WordPress Platinum package.ServeYourSite offers up to a 30% discount on the majority of all of their new hosting plans. Head to ServeYourSite to view all plans.Established in 2015, Whitelabel ITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, Whitelabel ITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service.