Industry News





WHTM Station Goes Live With Bitcentral's Core News

 
 
WHTM Go Live
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of digital and broadcast video workflow solutions, announced the successful launch of Harrisburg, PA station WHTM on its news production suite, Core News.

"There were outstanding integration efforts by the Bitcentral team here at WHTM.  The entire process was well thought out, and worked with precision. We could not be happier with the results. We did our best to be sure things were ready and I believe it came together well" said Keith Blaisdell, director of broadcast operations for WHTM; "We really appreciate the dedicated support and look forward to a great long term relationship with Bitcentral"


About Bitcentral

The company, whose corporate headquarters is in Newport Beach, CA and whose Latin American headquarters is in Mexico City, Mexico, provides software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our reliable and flexible product offerings provide customers with the features they want and world class support to back them up. Since 2000, we have gained a trusted partnership reputation with news and media customers, providing them with efficient media workflows that result in higher productivity – all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We design forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news, sports, and emerging-platform content.

Read the full blog post here: http://bitcentral.com/2017/04/21/bitcentral-announces-wht...

