Peerless-AV® Launches Hospitality Wall Arm Mount with Set Top Box Enclosure for Hospitality Market
Offering an aesthetically pleasing, slim design, and easy installation, the new UL rated articulating wall mount is the perfect solution for hospitality settings
Compatible with 43" to 55" hospitality TVs, the wall mount conceals the STB or cable box with a vented, secure cover that provides a clean finish, hiding electrical equipment and cabling from hotel guests.
The simple removable cover is interchangeable to allow the STB box to be placed on either side of the mount, and can be easily removed which allows for quick access, while the mount's open wall plate design allows for easy access to the wall or junction box, making maintenance seamless. For safety assurance, the mount is UL rated, enduring load testing up to four times the stated load capacity.
Key benefits of the new Hospitality Wall Arm Mount include:
· Curved and vented interchangeable cover for cable management and a clean appearance
· Extension up to 22.22" (564mm) for hotel guests to find the perfect viewing angle
· Inclusion of fasteners for easy installs on single and dual metal studs, wood, or concrete
· Universal compatibility to set top boxes (up to 13.5"W x 7.5"L x 1.6"D)
· Height adjustment up to 0.5" (13mm) for fine-tuned positioning after installation
· Compact size to fit within a 24"x 16" wall opening
· UL tested up to four times the mount's stated load capacity
Peerless-AV's new Hospitality Wall Arm Mount with STB Enclosure is available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution network.
For additional information, please visit https://www.peerless-
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
