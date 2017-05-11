News By Tag
Speech Processing Solutions Launches of a new version of the Philips voice recorder app for Android
New app update includes a variety of features that can be used free of charge
As voice recognition and technology becomes more widespread, more consumers and professionals are using their voices to take notes, create lists and even draft full documents. A long-time leader in the voice technology space, Speech Processing Solutions is now offering its professional-
"In contrast to our professional dictation devices, such as the Philips SpeechMike or SpeechAir and Pocket Memo, the vast majority of people have a smartphone that they can use 24/7," says Dr. Thomas Brauner, Managing Director of Speech Processing Solutions. "Busy working lives mean that people end up formulating to-do lists in their heads while on the go in-between appointments. The Philips voice recorder app for smartphones lets you record all those memos and tasks verbally."
Free, limitless recording options on the go
The app update includes several new functionalities and features, including:
· Free use: Users can now access the full app for free, utilizing all the features without restriction.
· Updated interface: The new user interface is more intuitive than ever before, designed for ease-of-use for both advanced and beginner dictation.
· New Car Mode for safer dictation: The app's brand new Car Mode, designed for users who prefer to record dictations while driving, displays extra-large buttons and allows recording from your phone's home screen, offering low-touch, low-distraction functionality so that drivers can remain alert and focused.
· Simple sharing: Recordings from the app can be easily sent via email, WhatsApp or Bluetooth for simple sharing of lists, documents and ideas.
· Editing functionality:
"This version of the app was created with user-friendliness in mind," said Brauner. "It is easy to use and intuitive, and at the same time offers countless professional features for those who regularly record dictations. Users can edit audio sequences, assign priority status to certain dictations or add properties to recordings."
Even more features in combination with Philips SpeechLive
When the Philips voice recorder app is connected to Philips SpeechLive, cloud-based dictation solution, this opens up even more possibilities for the user. Not only can dictations be sent as voice recordings, but they can also be transcribed. SpeechLive speech recognition service (available in 21 languages) allows users to convert audio recordings into written text quickly, while SpeechLive also offers a professional transcription service that can be used for more challenging content, such as meeting minutes and other complex documents. SpeechLive also allows the user to track the status of the transcription and receive the finished document within the app.
To find out more, download the free Philips voice recorder app for your smartphone now, or visit www.speechlive.com.
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech Processing Solutions is the global leader in professional dictation solutions. The company was founded in 1954 in Austria as a Philips subsidiary, and has been a driving force for innovative speech-to-text solutions for 60 years. The company developed ground-breaking products such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir, the Philips Pocket Memo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips Dictation Recorder app for smartphones, thus meeting its demands for excellence and superior quality. Thanks to the recent innovation, Philips SpeechLive, dictations and recordings will become faster and easier than ever before with cloud-based workflow services. Speech Processing Solution's perfectly tailored offers and products help professionals save time and resources and maximize efficiency.
