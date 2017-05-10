 
Industry News





Listen to the Tracks of NOA|AON and Join the Healing Movement

Pavel Stuchlik, the initiator of NOA|AON has dropped some outstanding beats in SoundCloud. Listen to these tracks and boost your energy levels with his music.
 
 
ATLANTA - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Music is regarded as an effective stress buster. But no all music possesses this quality. Choosing the right music is the key. Not always soft, soothing and poignant music has the healing power rather the music beats that give energetic vibes acts as a healer of stress. SoundCloud site hosts different music tracks of artists from around the globe who composes and recreates tracks and remixes that are solely dedicated for all those who are seeking for some healer in form of music. In this respect, the gallery of NOA|AON is the right place for all those who want to exhale stress and inhale energy.

Pavel Stuchlik is the initiator of NOA movement who wants to spread his energy with some beautiful tracks and remixes.  At a young age, he is a successful entrepreneur, fitness expert who is leaving no way untraveled by giving his passion of DJying a new level with some incredible tracks that are streaming in SoundCloud. His music gallery is loaded with range of feet tapping beats like "Be Do Have" that is an incredible dance pop that will drag the listeners to the dance floor. The remix album of NOA|AON is loaded with tracks like "BE-DO-HAVE", "It won't kill Ya" and "It Ain't Me" by The Chainsmokers where he puts his inputs to make the track more appealing. Another EDM instrumental beat "All or Non" is blended with EDM, Trance and Dancehall elements and is a signature track for his Noa movement.  Another trance instrumental track "United" reflects his vision of bringing the world together and his perfection as a DJ.

Global music fans, NOA|AON is a true initiative for healing that is powered with some enigmatic tracks created by Pavel Stuchlik. To be a part of this worthy movement log on to SoundCloud and the Instagram account of the star and feel rejuvenated.

Don't forget to visit this link to listen to this awesome music of NOA|AON:

https://soundcloud.com/noaaonmovement/be-do-have
