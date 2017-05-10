News By Tag
Laboratory Informatics Industry 2017 to 2024 - Global Market Forecasts and Trends Research Report
databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Laboratory Informatics Market", growing at a CAGR of 7.0%
The global laboratory informatics market is segmented based on product type, deployment, component, industry and geography.
By Product Type:
· Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
· Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)
· Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)
· Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)
· Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
· Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)
By Deployment:
· On-Premise
· Cloud-Based
· Remotely Hosted
By Component:
· Software
· Services
By Industry:
· Life Science
1. Pharmaceutical
2. Biotechnology
3. BioBanking
4. Contract Service Organizations (CRO)
5. Clinical Research Labs
6. Academic Research Institutes
· Petrochemical
· Chemicals
· Food & Beverages
· Environmental Testing
· Forensics
Based on geography the global laboratory informatics market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Key Players of the Global Laboratory Informatics Market:
· Ardigen SA
· Genologics (A Illumina Company)
· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
· AgileBio LLC
· LabWare, Inc.
· Fortress Medical
· Core Informatics, LLC
· CloudLIMS
· Abbott Informatics
· Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd
· Schimadzu Corporation
· LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
· LabLynx, Inc.
· PerkinElmer, Inc.
· Khemia Software, Inc.
· Bargal Analytical Instruments
· Waters Corporation
· Ennov Group
· Computing Solutions, Inc.
· Scientific Repair, Inc.
· Jasco
· Arxspan, LLC
· KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH
· Agilent Technologies, Inc.
· Dassault Systèmes and ID Business Solutions Ltd. among others.
