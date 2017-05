Laboratory Informatics Industry 2017 to 2024 - Global Market Forecasts and Trends Research Report

databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Laboratory Informatics Market", growing at a CAGR of 7.0%

-- The Global Laboratory Informatics Market has accounted for USD 2.86 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4.89 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecasted period 2016 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The global laboratory informatics market is segmented based on product type, deployment, component, industry and geography.· Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)· Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)· Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)· Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)· Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)· Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)· On-Premise· Cloud-Based· Remotely Hosted· Software· Services· Life Science1. Pharmaceutical2. Biotechnology3. BioBanking4. Contract Service Organizations (CRO)5. Clinical Research Labs6. Academic Research Institutes· Petrochemical· Chemicals· Food & Beverages· Environmental Testing· ForensicsBased on geography the global laboratory informatics market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.· Ardigen SA· Genologics (A Illumina Company)· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.· AgileBio LLC· LabWare, Inc.· Fortress Medical· Core Informatics, LLC· CloudLIMS· Abbott Informatics· Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd· Schimadzu Corporation· LabVantage Solutions, Inc.· LabLynx, Inc.· PerkinElmer, Inc.· Khemia Software, Inc.· Bargal Analytical Instruments· Waters Corporation· Ennov Group· Computing Solutions, Inc.· Scientific Repair, Inc.· Jasco· Arxspan, LLC· KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH· Agilent Technologies, Inc.· Dassault Systèmes and ID Business Solutions Ltd. among others.Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- digita... Data Bridge Market ResearchAmanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research