Chicago's Graham Crackers Comics Welcomes the Writer-Creator of International Graphic Novel Series
Smith is scheduled to meet and greet fans and will be autographing copies of the first two books of her groundbreaking series from 3 pm to 6 pm on May 26th, 2017. Graham Crackers Comics is located at 77 East Madison Street in downtown Chicago.
Although Smith and Shero Comics are based in Los Angeles, Chicago and specifically Graham Crackers Comics, was a natural choice for Smith to kick off her book tour.
"In many ways, Chicago has been the place where some of the most talented and influential people have laid the groundwork for their success, so I am very honored to be bringing Rayven Choi directly to the people of Chicago," said Smith.
Graham Cracker Comics is an Illinois comic book staple, which currently has 11 locations.
Smith is proud that not only does Rayven Choi make history by being one of the first graphic-novel series to feature an African-American woman as the lead, but that it brings in an international audience by combining both Korean and African-American cultures. The graphic novel series is centered around the story of Rayven Choi, a young woman who witnesses the murder of her parents by a hitman. Choi finds herself growing up in Seoul, Korea where she's adopted and is influenced by the local culture. As an adult, Choi returns to America to uncover the truth behind her parents' murders with the intention of finding the hitman who destroyed her family.
The graphic novel series has quickly gained popularity among seasoned comic fans and has not only been highlighted on several popular blogs and podcasts but was recently featured in an issue of Publisher's Weekly (http://www.publishersweekly.com/
About Shequeta L. Smith
Shequeta L. Smith is a writer and filmmaker located in Los Angeles, California. Smith recently beat more than 5,000 entrants to become the only individual female director in the Top 20 finalists in HBO's Project Greenlight. After her success with the project, Smith decided to adapt her award-winning screenplay, Rayven Choi, into a graphic novel series. Additionally, she shot an innovative 14-minute short film based on the first two books in the series. For more information on Shequeta L. Smith and her company, Shero Comics, visit www.sherocomics.com
May 15, 2017