Brighton Publishing releases "A Grim Awakening" from novelist Schantell Remington

-- Brighton Publishing proudly announces the eBook release offrom novelist Schantell Remington.The eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for a late-summer 2017 release and will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.Synopsis: Awaken to a grim world once hidden before your eyes.There must be something wrong with 13-year-old, Ian Grim. Why else would Mitchel Trent, who everyone believes to be the nicest guy in school, bully him? Why did everyone at school give him nasty looks and whisper about him in spiteful gossip? Even teachers didn't like him. They always made him sit in the far corner of their classrooms where it was easy to ignore him. Even more hurtful, was the fact that Ian's own father blatantly ignored him. If it wasn't for his loving mother; his fun, yet psycho, younger brother, and his own sparkling sarcastic personality, Ian might think his life was a bit difficult. That is, until his mother goes missing one night.In a twist of cruel irony, his father finally pays Ian's some attention only to threaten his life and force him on the run. Desperate for answers, Ian is compelled to accept help from Mitchel, the "nice" bully from school. That's when Ian learns that his mother was taken by the Reaper.If Ian wishes to save his mother, he must first survive his father. And in order to do that, he will need to learn of the spirit world, discover his own power, and embrace his role in an ongoing shadow war, before the Reaper tears his world apart."Gracefully comingling realism with mystical legend, Schantell Remington has created a superbly crafted and skillfully plotted story that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final page," said Brighton Publishing.Schantell Remington, was born in Kalispell, Montana. Rain is her muse, and yet she finds herself living in the Valley of the Sun. Her deep love for creating stories started when she was very young. And writing, which she once believed was a necessary evil she had to learn in order to share her stories with the world, has become her life's passion. She resides in the Southwest and is currently crafting her next work.