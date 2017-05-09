News By Tag
MEMSIC Announces Economical, Compact, Highly Accurate VG380 Vertical Gyro Modules
These new vertical gyros provide highly accurate pitch and roll (with respect to gravity), in both static and dynamic conditions, at a very attractive size and price points
Designed for unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite antenna tracking, precision agriculture, surveying instruments, and construction equipment
The industry's best performance and accuracy for the price point
MEMSIC Inc., a leading solutions provider, combining proprietary MEMS technology with advanced mixed-signal processing and systems solutions, today announced the addition of the VG380 to its portfolio of inertial modules. These new vertical gyros provide highly accurate pitch and roll (with respect to gravity), in both static and dynamic conditions, at a very attractive size and price points. The static and dynamic accuracy is specified at +/-0.2 and +/-1.0 degrees (respectively)
The VG380 is offered in two package/interface options, VG380SA and VG380ZA. The VG380SA is a 41x48x22mm module designed for standalone applications, including built in power conditioning (compatible with power supplies from 9 – 32V), and with RS-232 / RS-422 interface.
The VG380ZA is designed for OEM/embedded applications, offering a much smaller 24x37x9.5mm package, and an SPI/UART interface for convenient integration into an end user system.
The VG380 is the latest addition to a family of interchangeable and compatible modules offering different levels of functionality and performance. The IMU380 is a 6 or 9 DOF (Degrees-of-
The VG380 is designed for attitude determination and platform stabilization in applications such as unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite antenna tracking, precision agriculture, surveying instruments, and construction equipment, where size, performance, and cost are critical.
John Newton, MEMSIC's V.P. and G.M. for the Systems Business Unit, commented "We are excited about the addition of the VG380 to our growing line of inertial modules. MEMSIC was the first company to bring to market a MEMS-based FAA-certified AHRS [Attitude-Heading-
The VG380ZA and VG380SA are in production and available immediately. Pricing starts at $353 (Qty 100). There is an evaluation kit (EVAL-KIT DMU380ZA) complete with a USB PC-connection and simple-to-use GUI to speed the evaluation and prototyping phases.
MEMSIC Inc., headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, provides advanced semiconductor sensors and multi-sensor system solutions based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and sophisticated integration technologies in both the IC level and module level. MEMSIC's unique and proprietary approach combines leading-edge sensor technologies, such as magnetic sensors, accelerometers, flow sensors and current sensors with mixed-signal processing circuitry to produce reliable, high quality, cost-effective solutions for the mobile phone, automotive, consumer, industrial, medical and general aviation markets.
MEMSIC Inc., One Tech Drive, Suite 325, Andover, MA 0180
Tel: 978-738-0900 Fax: 978-738-0156
Email: info@memsic.com www.memsic.com
PR Contact:
Mark Shapiro
1 619 249 7742
mshapiro@srs-
