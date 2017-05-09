 
Powerstone Promotes Developer Specialist to Director of Community Management

Bree Harrington's focus is on helping developers manage their new projects.
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Powerstone Property Management Inc. a full service Orange County California based property management firm announced today that 18-year property management professional Bree Harrington is promoted to Director of Community Management. CEO Rene' Decker made the announcement: "I'm always excited to see people grow in their careers and Bree has been such a star for Powerstone and this promotion was inevitable."   Decker added: " Bree has been especially successful with new development communities where getting a new project off to the right start is critical."

Bree has earned the distinguished credential of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM) and is currently an active member within the organization. In 2012 Bree won the prestigious Vision Award Physical Management. Bree attended San Diego State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Studies. Powerstone Vice-President Kendrah Kay has been tracking Bree's growth and expertise for many years. Kay says: " Our firm has been growing steadily for some time and I am personally excited to fill positions and promote the talent we have from within the company. This helps ensure continuity for our clients and minimizes delays for developers' associations that require experience and expertise. Bree is the best one for that job and continues to prove that time and time again."

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development) with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA's. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain their vision for their property and that's why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to http://www.powerstonepm.com/
Source:Powerstone Property Management
Email:***@powerstonepm.com Email Verified
