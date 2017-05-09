News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Powerstone Promotes Developer Specialist to Director of Community Management
Bree Harrington's focus is on helping developers manage their new projects.
Bree has earned the distinguished credential of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM) and is currently an active member within the organization. In 2012 Bree won the prestigious Vision Award Physical Management. Bree attended San Diego State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Studies. Powerstone Vice-President Kendrah Kay has been tracking Bree's growth and expertise for many years. Kay says: " Our firm has been growing steadily for some time and I am personally excited to fill positions and promote the talent we have from within the company. This helps ensure continuity for our clients and minimizes delays for developers' associations that require experience and expertise. Bree is the best one for that job and continues to prove that time and time again."
About Powerstone
Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse