The Gibb Collective to release anticipated tribute album "Please Don't Turn Out the Lights" May 19th
Songs from the Brothers Gibb catalog are lovingly recreated by the children and sister of Andy, Barry, Maurice, and Robin
In 2016 Samantha Gibb, daughter of the late Maurice Gibb, and her producing partner Lazaro Rodriguez recorded a cover of "New York Mining Disaster 1941". Awed at the depth and breadth of the Brothers Gibb catalog and completely inspired, they continued to record. As they laid down tracks, they felt a tribute to Sam's father and uncles was long overdue. Samantha reached out to members of her family to see if they wanted to contribute anything to the tribute, they eagerly agreed and began recording their own version of their favorite Brothers Gibb song.
"This experience has been so beautiful and unique. Coming together with my family to pay tribute to our fathers and family has been incredible,"
"Please Don't Turn Out the Lights" will be available on CD May 19th on Amazon and at gibbcollective.com. Vinyl and digital releases are set for mid-June.
About The Gibb Collective
The Gibb Collective is a musical tribute, a family legacy and a fresh new take on classic songs. The Bee Gees left us with some of the most memorable music of the 70's. And now the children of Andy, Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb have found a new way to honor their fathers through music, The Gibb Collective. The Gibb Collective was founded in 2016 by Maurice's daughter, Samantha, and quickly blossomed from a single into their first full album, The Gibb Collective (Official) Album. The album is a collection of covers infused with new life and recorded by the children and the younger sister of all four Gibb brothers. For updates follow The Gibb Collective on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
