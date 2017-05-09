News By Tag
Jimmy James To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday May 24th, 2017
Jimmy James will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday May 24th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
The artist formerly known as Marilyn Monroe is making an appearance on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell!
The ONE & MANY VOICES of JIMMY JAMES will be coming on to discuss his NEW show of Live Vocal Impressions featuring Adele, Cher, Elvis, Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Lana Del Ray, Bette Davis, Eartha Kitt and more!
He's also going to talk about the global hit he wrote and recorded entitled FASHIONISTA with Over 20 Million Views on YouTube from fan-made videos. He's about to re-record the song to update it for its 10 year anniversary.
James will discuss his 1st appearance on the Phil Donahue show (May 1987) when he appeared as Marilyn Monroe and stunned the nation. Subsequently he made appearances on Joan Rivers, CNN, Geraldo, Sally Jesse and more.....and toured extensively with his act "Marilyn & Voices."
This Summer 2017 Jimmy James returns to Provincetown, MA after nearly a decade absence.
He's returning with a NEW show "HISTORY REPEATING" back to the legendary Pilgrim House where he started in 1986. This is the same place that launched the careers of Lilly Tomlin, Divine, Charles Nelson Reilly, Dom Delouise, Lea Delaria, Alec Mapa and so many others....
We hear he might have an exclusive for us about somebody he dated back in the day who was recently on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9.
He's performed for Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John, Boy George, Cyndi Lauper, Natalie Cole, Jane Seymour, John Waters, Tim Burton and much more....
We think we might get him to do some of his legendary voice impressions for our show.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Jimmy James and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
