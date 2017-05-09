Country(s)
SKA Consulting Engineer's Adds Four New Director Positions And Two VP's In Addition To Three Promotions
Rapidly growing engineering firm fills needed positions after restructuring services and recently announced retirements.
GREENSBORO, N.C. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc., recently announced four newly promoted service line directors following a restructuring of the company's services. Jeff Miller, PE, Vice President, is the Director of Building Solutions; Tom Muse, PE, is the Director of MEP/FP Services; Chris Bathgate, PE, and newly promoted Vice President, is the Director of Structural Services and Aaron Bopp, PE, LEED AP BD+C, and newly promoted Vice President is the Director of Operations. These new positions and responsibilities became effective January 1, 2017.
LeAnn L. Rasmusson was recently promoted to the position of company controller. LeAnn received her B.S. in Accounting from UNC Greensboro and began her career at SKA 17 years ago. "I am honored to serve SKA in this capacity and I am so excited to see SKA's vision for the future being fulfilled," Rasmusson said. "I am blessed to be a part of this transition!" Hired as a staff accountant and later promoted to the role of assistant controller, LeAnn has always been active in the day-to-day operations of SKA.
Jeff Molby joined SKA Consulting Engineers in 1996 and has more than 25 years of experience as a building envelope engineer. Having served as project manager for the past eight, his new, expanded role as building solutions manager of SKA's Charlotte branch offers exciting new potential as the region continues to thrive. "I look forward to working and growing with the talented individuals within Building Solutions." said Molby "As our group maintains its commitment to providing expert engineering services to solve our client's technical challenges."
Brett E. Adamson, whose role as project manager brings with it more than 30 years of experience in structural and building envelope design, has also accepted a new expanded role as building solutions manager of SKA's Greensboro branch. Brett received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee and, after many years of providing support to current president and previous building solutions manager, Stephen Robinson was a natural fit for the position. "It continues to be a privilege and pleasure to work alongside such technically talented associates who are highly dedicated to serving our clients." said Adamson "I look forward to being a part of the continued growth and success of the building solutions group as well as that of the entire SKA Team."
