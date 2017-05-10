Country(s)
OpsVeda Powers Transformation at Boardriders
The action sports and fashion company will leverage the operational intelligence platform to streamline sales, allocation and supply fulfillment as it progressively transforms business.
"Use of OpsVeda has already yielded significant savings, cost avoidance, and efficiency gains. It enabled us to scale Sales Operations without backfilling or adding additional headcount," said Brian Sininger, Head of Sales Operations and Customer Service Americas at Boardriders Inc. He added, "Lost sales have reduced due to visibility to future inbound supplies, expedites are fewer and we now have an accurate view of the risky transactions that need our attention."
"OpsVeda is a great partner. They are committed to our industry, and are bringing cutting edge capability with predictive visibility into sales operations and supply chain," said Nicolas Foulet, Global CIO, Head of e-Commerce and Digital Marketing at Boardriders Inc.
"Turnarounds can be intense. That is when execution efficiency matters the most. When you are trying out different options and running against time, agility and discipline can be your biggest asset," said Sanjiv Gupta, Founder and CEO at OpsVeda. "We were always confident that Boardriders will see early benefits. Our platform is tailor-made for the kind of execution issues they had. Our experience with apparel, fashion and footwear industry processes ensured that we delivered quickly and with precision!"
Boardriders plans to expand use of OpsVeda platform to its Europe and Asia Pacific operations. Deployment to additional processes like new product introduction, sourcing, manufacturing and retail management is also being evaluated.
About Boardriders
Boardriders, Inc., is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. Its apparel and footwear brands represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Quiksilver, Roxy, and DC Shoes brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. These products are sold in more than 115 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company-owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e-commerce channels.
About OpsVeda
OpsVeda is an enterprise software company providing a real-time operational intelligence platform with machine learning capabilities. Through its powerful insight-to-action solutions, it delivers predictive visibility into opportunities, risks, process exceptions and metrics, to business users across order fulfillment, supply management, manufacturing, logistics and retail operations. OpsVeda customers span the consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, life science, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.
