Flexographic Printing Sleeves are a MECA Solutions Specialty
MECA Solutions' ability to design and manufacture printing press quality flexographic printing sleeves places it among the elite producers in North America. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company has been at the forefront of flexo printing industry suppliers for more than 30 years.
MECA is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of a variety of precision components used in web converting applications, including VSOP plate and blanket sleeves, produced to specific customer requirements.
"Printing press quality is a phrase used in the industry to designate a level of excellence and precision the industry requires and expects, and we constantly strive to achieve that level," said Jim Berceau, general manager at MECA. "We manufacture a variety of flexographic printing sleeves for superior performance at maximum line speeds."
MECA Solutions' Flexographic Printing Sleeves Minimize Downtime
MECA engineers its flexo print sleeves to shorten changeovers and minimize downtime by providing a cost-effective alternative to storing mounted cylinders. The sleeve's exceptional elastic memory and stability ensure that it maintains original dimensions from job to job, making re-run jobs available to mount at a moment's notice.
MECA's flexo plate sleeves feature a specially formulated resin to combat the negative effects of thermal expansion that cause uneven impressions on the printing plate. The sleeve's smooth-as-glass inside surface produces the ideal tension for holding the sleeve in place on the mandrel.
"MECA's sleeve manufacturing mandrels are the lifeblood of our product line, which is why we maintain our mandrels in-house," Berceau said. "MECA's dedication to keeping well-maintained tooling in conjunction with our manufacturing process allows MECA to guarantee a <.001" TIR specification on all of our sleeves. Our sleeves mounted with plate and tape will impress exacting images at the highest of speeds."
About MECA
MECA Solutions is an innovative engineering provider and manufacturer of web handling rolls, tight tolerance machined components, gears, composite plate and bridge sleeves, aluminum and carbon fiber anilox sleeves, and mechanically engraved cylinders for the industrial printing, coating and web converting industries. The company employs more than 55 people at its facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA).
For more information about MECA's design and manufacturing capabilities, call Tim Olson, sales manager, at 920-336-7382 or visit https://www.mecagb.com/
View original post on flexographic printing sleeves here.
