May 2017





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

Emerald TC Partner Selected for Sage Business Partner Advisory Council

Emerald TC to provide industry expertise to guide Sage business development
 
 
ATLANTA - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Emerald TC, a provider of business software solutions for mid-market companies in the manufacturing, distribution and financial industries, is pleased to announce that one of its partners and Director of Sales, Cherry Williamson, has been chosen to participate on the Sage Mid-Market Business Partner Advisory Council (BPAC).

The BPAC members represent various market segments, geographies, industries, and competencies. As part of the Council, Williamson will provide advice on the requirements for current and future Sage products and other relevant business issues. "The BPAC works in collaboration with Sage leadership on initiatives that are intended to create success for customers, partners, and Sage. Its members represent the channel at large and share valuable perspectives and insights to help us better understand and serve the needs of our partners and customers," announced Scott Ehmen, Sage VP of Partner Strategy and Sales.

Williamson commented, "Emerald TC's expertise in providing business software solutions across a wide range of industries will enable me to provide valuable advice to the Sage BPAC. Our customers will benefit from our close relationship with Sage as we will be able to quickly address our customers' ongoing needs."

About Emerald TC

Emerald TC specializes in helping mid-market, multi-location companies transform their processes and thereby increase productivity, growth and profitability. Our focus is within discreet, make-to-order, and process manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare/financial sectors. Emerald TC helps your company choose and implement a technology solution that will allow you to easily and seamlessly share information across the office, the enterprise - or the globe. Our solutions are multi-faceted. Our process is simple. And the results are truly dazzling! For more information, visit us on the web at http://www.emeraldtc.com/, via e-mail at info@emeraldtc.com or by phone at (678) 456-6919.

