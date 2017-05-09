News By Tag
Commerce Street Capital Advised Oakwood Bancshares in Capital Raise of More Than $38 Million
"We are proud to help Oakwood take the next steps to better serve their growing community," said Dory Wiley, President and CEO of CSC. "This new capital will allow the holding company to move forward with its strategic growth plan, including strong internal growth and offering a wider range of services to its banking customers."
CSC's Bank Capital Group Managing Director, Steve Parks was the lead financial advisor to Oakwood on the capital raise. He was assisted by Senior Vice President, Jay Orr. CSC's team worked closely with the leadership of Oakwood in the transaction.
"Oakwood State Bank has been a successful financial institution for more than 100 years, and this transaction will allow the bank to broaden its customer base, while maintaining its historic roots in Oakwood, Texas," said Parks. "The expansion plans for Oakwood State Bank include two additional branches in the Dallas area."
Founded in 1900, the historic Oakwood State Bank has resided at 300 Main Street in Oakwood, Texas since 1910, but recently underwent renovations to restore and expand the structure. With just 600 checking accounts and two employees, Oakwood State Bank has previously been recognized as the smallest bank in America (http://www.cbsnews.com/
CSC's Bank Capital Group practice has more than 20 years of experience raising capital for community banks regardless of market direction or circumstances, in major metropolitan areas and rural communities across the country. CSC brings management teams, acquisition and organizer groups access to market assessment; charter application development;
About Commerce Street Capital
Commerce Street Capital is an investment banking firm serving financial institutions and middle-market companies. They value client collaboration and build long term relationships based on mutual respect, goals and integrity. Their practices include: mergers/acquisitions, debt/equity placements, valuations/fairness opinions, bank capital services, SBIC funds, corporate/real estate finance and regulatory/due diligence services. For more information, visit www.commercestreetcapital.com or call 214-545-6800. CSC is a member of FINRA/SIPC.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or offer by Commerce Street Capital, LLC, to buy or sell any securities, futures, options, foreign exchange or other financial instrument or to provide any investment advice or service. The testimonials stated within this press release may not be representative of the experience of other clients. The testimonials stated within this press release are not indicative of future performance or success. The testimonials stated within this press release are not paid testimonials.
