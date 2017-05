PC Guard Software Protection System 06.00.0300 is out

SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications.

Contact

Blagoje Ceklic

***@sofpro.com Blagoje Ceklic

End

-- This update brings some important new features and fixes.What's new:[+] Out of the box support for ACEN Web licensing added! (BETA)Activation center (ACEN) has two main licensing models for programs protected with remote protection: Standard and Web licensing.In standard licensing model each license is identified by Customer, Order and Program and requires valid client account and order data in activation center.In web licensing model each license is identified by Program and Serial Number pair only. No Client or Order entry is required.[*] Improved handling of tls (thread local storage) for 32/64 bit Windows applications.[*] Improved handling of multiple protection layers for .NET applications.[!] "Limit number of application instances" was ignored in case of specific combination of options with PLAIN protection. Fixed.[!] PC Guard Win64/.NET64:Fixed problem with "Limit number of application instances" feature on some 64bit operating systems (std error was displayed).[!] Few other minor bug fixes.More info: http://www.sofpro.com/ pc-guard Trial versions can be requested online: http://www.sofpro.comAbout SOFPROSOFPRO - Software Protection Labs, http://www.sofpro.com is a well-known provider of professional software copy protection solutions for Windows and .NET framework applications with 3000 customers from over 80 countries.