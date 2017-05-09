News By Tag
Studio Enoy: A journey to Revive Indian Handicrafts
Studio Enoy is an online store that brings to their customers original handcrafts from various Indian states, with an objective to promote traditional Indian artisans.
A hand-crafted product at Studio Enoy is not just a product but a combination of design process, handcraft, heritage and more that goes into the making.
Studio Enoy boasts of bringing together numerous craft forms from different states of India like Channapatna (an 200-year-old craft of lac turnery), Batik (ancient craft of wax resist dyeing to make sarees, stoles, shirts, and even waistcoats), Tarkashi (craft of wire inlay in wood), Nakkashi (craft of carving on wood), kantha(traditional embroidery craft from Bengal)and much more.
Studio Enoy has carved its mark among handcraft enthusiasts and collectors. Bhavya's contemporary and minimilistic designs shaped into reality by the master artisans from the different states of India are real treat for connoisseur of handcraft.
About the Company:
Studio Enoy is an authentic Indian handicraft design house by meritorious NIFT graduate Bhavya Gupta. Studio is known to follow traditional handcraft processes. The products are handcrafted by master artisans. This store offers home decor, accessories, apparels, lightings, table wares and much more. Detailed info can be gathered from https://
