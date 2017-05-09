 
Studio Enoy: A journey to Revive Indian Handicrafts

Studio Enoy is an online store that brings to their customers original handcrafts from various Indian states, with an objective to promote traditional Indian artisans.
 
 
DEHRADUN, India - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Studio Enoy is an online store that brings to you the beautiful handicrafts from different states of India. Founder Bhavya Gupta is on an expedition to promote the rich culture and artistic work of the Indian artisans through this platform. His main motive is to revive old Indian crafts by merging traditional craft processes with his contemporary designs. At online store, you can find a wide collection of beautifully handcrafted Indian art work that includes wooden home decor-lightning, tableware, wall décor, clothing, accessories, saree and much more. The color, creativity and ethnic look of their rich collection is sure to please your eyes and enrich the aura of any home interiors.

A hand-crafted product at Studio Enoy is not just a product but a combination of design process, handcraft, heritage and more that goes into the making.

Studio Enoy boasts of bringing together numerous craft forms from  different states of India like Channapatna (an 200-year-old craft of lac turnery), Batik (ancient craft of wax resist dyeing to make sarees, stoles, shirts, and even waistcoats), Tarkashi (craft of wire inlay in wood), Nakkashi (craft of carving on wood), kantha(traditional embroidery craft from Bengal)and much more.

Studio Enoy has carved its mark among handcraft enthusiasts and collectors. Bhavya's contemporary and minimilistic designs shaped into reality by the master artisans from the different states of India are real treat for connoisseur of handcraft.

So, what are you waiting for? Visit https://www.studioenoy.com to check out their products. To know more about their services, call them (+91) 9720109568 or drop an e-mail at info@studioeny.com

About the Company:

Studio Enoy is an authentic Indian handicraft design house by meritorious NIFT graduate Bhavya Gupta. Studio is known to follow traditional handcraft processes. The products are handcrafted by master artisans. This store offers home decor, accessories, apparels, lightings, table wares and much more. Detailed info can be gathered from  https://www.studioenoy.com.

Contact
Bhavya Gupta
+91 9720109568
***@studioenoy.com
