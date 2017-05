Agile Space Hosts Leading SAFe 4.0 with SA certification in Lviv 2017

Agile Space invites to the most outstanding Agile event of this summer

-- We are pleased to announce that Agile Space is to launch a new Agile certification event - Leading SAFe 4.0 with SA certification by Scaled Agile. The event will be held on June 16-17 in Lviv. It is designed for managers who are struggling to lead scaled projects in the Agile fashion.The class will be taught by Kseniya Kobryn (UA) and Patrick Pronk (UK).The participants will learn about Agile principles and SAFe fundamentals. Through practical exercises, attendees will learn how to build Agile Portfolio, lead and execute Agile Release Trains. A great share of the class will be dedicated to Agile transformation at enterprise scale and how to support Agile teams, programs, and program portfolio management.At the end of the class, all participants will pass the test which will designate them as certified SAFe 4.0 Agilist (SA) by Scaled Agile.The event might be interesting for: executives, managers, consultants, change agents, who are involved in Agile transformation processes in scaled enterprises., Agile Coach, Initiator of Agile platform Agile Space:Scaled Agile makes a positive contribution to society and humanity by improving software development practices, culture, and outcomes, making organizations more productive, engaging, and fun. Their mission is to help software and systems-dependent enterprises achieve better outcomes, increased employee engagement, and improved economics through Lean-Agile principles and practices based on the Scaled Agile Framework®(SAFe®)Agile Space at Symphony Solutions is a platform for Agile believers who unite to create a regular space for meetings, collaboration, and learning. Conducted by European trainer approved by Scrum Alliance, Agile certification classes provide initiatives for meetups, lectures, and workshops. For more information, visit: http://agile- space.com/