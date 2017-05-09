 
News By Tag
* Industrial
* Iot
* Linux ARM
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hsin-tien
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

Artila Launches the Linux-Ready IoT Gateway Matrix-710 for M2M Applications

A Reliable Communication Platform for machine with harsh environment
 
 
Matrix-710_a_web
Matrix-710_a_web
HSIN-TIEN, Taiwan - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Artila Electronics, which specializes in the development and manufacture of Linux-ready ARM embedded industrial computers, launches the highly integrated compact Box Computer , Matrix-710, based on ARM Cortex-A5, especially for industrial control, automation gateway, mobile gateway, smart energy application. Matrix-710 adapts the innovated technology of ARM processor coupled with the open Linux operating system, which provides the backbone for innovative smart IoT solutions. To achieve the need for M2M application, it equips the WiFi, cellular modems which allow Internet connectivity and GPS for location information transition, considering the practical needs, Matrix-710 also offers a miniPCIe slot for users to deploy these modules easily.

Based on the ARM Cortex-A5 core with floating-point unit (FPU), with a 32-bit wide DDR controller that offers up to 1600MB/s of bandwidth, Matrix-710 is ideal for applications requiring high-precision computing and fast data processing. It also provides a variety of interfaces, including Gigabit and 10/100 Ethernet, up to three High-Speed USB ports, dual CAN, several SDIO/SD/MMC, UARTs, SPIs, TWIs, for users can easily connect a variety of peripheral devices.

Matrix-710 provides Linux Kernel 4.4.x version of the operating system and support ETX4 file system, it also pre-installed a number of practical utilities and drivers, with useful management system tools, Artila provides a practical and economical solution for users.

For more product information, please visit www.artila.com, or email to sales@artila.com.

Contact
Sunny Wu
***@artila.com
End
Source:Artila Electronics
Email:***@artila.com
Posted By:***@artila.com Email Verified
Tags:Industrial, Iot, Linux ARM
Industry:Electronics
Location:Hsin-tien - Taipei - Taiwan
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Artila Electronics Co. Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share