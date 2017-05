Artila Launches the Linux-Ready IoT Gateway Matrix-710 for M2M Applications

A Reliable Communication Platform for machine with harsh environment

-- Artila Electronics, which specializes in the development and manufacture of Linux-ready ARM embedded industrial computers, launches the highly integrated compact Box Computer , Matrix-710, based on ARM Cortex-A5, especially for industrial control, automation gateway, mobile gateway, smart energy application. Matrix-710 adapts the innovated technology of ARM processor coupled with the open Linux operating system, which provides the backbone for innovative smart IoT solutions. To achieve the need for M2M application, it equips the WiFi, cellular modems which allow Internet connectivity and GPS for location information transition, considering the practical needs, Matrix-710 also offers a miniPCIe slot for users to deploy these modules easily.Based on the ARM Cortex-A5 core with floating-point unit (FPU), with a 32-bit wide DDR controller that offers up to 1600MB/s of bandwidth, Matrix-710 is ideal for applications requiring high-precision computing and fast data processing. It also provides a variety of interfaces, including Gigabit and 10/100 Ethernet, up to three High-Speed USB ports, dual CAN, several SDIO/SD/MMC, UARTs, SPIs, TWIs, for users can easily connect a variety of peripheral devices.´éčMatrix-710 provides Linux Kernel 4.4.x version of the operating system and support ETX4 file system, it also pre-installed a number of practical utilities and drivers, with useful management system tools, Artila provides a practical and economical solution for users.For more product information, please visit www.artila.com , or email to sales@artila.com