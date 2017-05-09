News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Artila Launches the Linux-Ready IoT Gateway Matrix-710 for M2M Applications
A Reliable Communication Platform for machine with harsh environment
Based on the ARM Cortex-A5 core with floating-point unit (FPU), with a 32-bit wide DDR controller that offers up to 1600MB/s of bandwidth, Matrix-710 is ideal for applications requiring high-precision computing and fast data processing. It also provides a variety of interfaces, including Gigabit and 10/100 Ethernet, up to three High-Speed USB ports, dual CAN, several SDIO/SD/MMC, UARTs, SPIs, TWIs, for users can easily connect a variety of peripheral devices.
Matrix-710 provides Linux Kernel 4.4.x version of the operating system and support ETX4 file system, it also pre-installed a number of practical utilities and drivers, with useful management system tools, Artila provides a practical and economical solution for users.
For more product information, please visit www.artila.com, or email to sales@artila.com.
Contact
Sunny Wu
***@artila.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse