DFW Immigrant Leaders To Be Honored At 2017 Immigrant Journey Awards Scheef & Stone announces finalists for annual program highlighting positive immigrant achievements in celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month in June Immigrant Journey Awards DALLAS - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The annual Immigrant Journey Awards (IJA) have gained momentum over the last six years, as the program highlights DFW's most influential professional immigrants. With numerous award nomination submissions for 2017, presenting sponsor and Dallas law firm Scheef & Stone LLP is excited to announce the program finalists.



"Each year is a pleasant surprise and a rewarding outcome for everyone involved in the Immigrant Journey Awards," said Ann Massey Badmus, immigration partner and IJA Chair. "Immigrants continue to strongly impact the community, business, and the future of this country, so we are pleased to see the list of finalists for this year's ceremony. We are honored to make their achievements and value known to the world."



With past honorees who have emigrated from far away places like China, Mexico, Nigeria, Colombia, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, Taiwan, Singapore, El Salvador, and other countries, this year is bound to continue the lengthy list, spanning all corners of the map. Past and present nominees have been recognized for their significant achievements and contributions in business, education, medicine, athletics, community service, and politics.



Finalists have been nominated for the categories of Immigrant Entrepreneur, Immigrant Professional Excellence, Immigrant Spirit and Immigrant Advocate. They represent a broad scope of immigrants living in North Texas communities with roots in places like Italy, Argentina, Greece, Australia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, and India.



This year's finalists include leaders and influencers Angela Miner, CJ Comu, Etalemahu Taddesse, Gabriela Smith, Gauthami Vermula, Giuseppe (JP) Piccinini, Juan Williams, Madan Goyal, Pithou Nuth, Ruby Bhandari, Shanthi Rajaram, and Sudhir Pai. These spirited and excellent advocates and entrepreneurs will be honored June 16, 2017, at the Immigrant Journey Awards Gala from 6:30 to 9pm at the Crowne Plaza Dallas.



"We are blessed to have made it here in this amazing country that is still today the greatest country in the world to live in," said JP Piccinini, Founder-CEO of JP & Associates Realtors and Immigrant Entrepreneur Award finalist. "If your journey here was anything like mine, you can appreciate and understand that anything worthwhile doesn't come easy. Take pride in your achievement. You are living the American dream, the dream we hoped to live out as children."



The awards serve as a great opportunity to meet notable immigrant individuals who have demonstrated leadership in business or in the civic arena, as well as individuals and organizations that advocate for immigrant communities. Attendees also have the chance to network with business owners, professionals, representatives of members of Congress, international dignitaries, local civic leaders and representatives, and the media.



Take this opportunity to hear keynote inspirational speaker Beatrix "Betty" Manetta, CEO of Argent and Asociar, two of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in North Texas. Tickets can be purchased at



