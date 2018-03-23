News By Tag
Immigrant Journey Awards Accepting Nominations for 2018
Annual Award Program Opens Nominations to Honor Outstanding Immigrant Achievements
Award nominees include entrepreneurs, advocates, civic leaders and individuals who have made substantial professional achievements in their field. They can be nominated for these applicable categories: Immigrant Entrepreneur, Immigrant Professional Excellence, Immigrant Advocate and Immigrant Spirit Awards.
"The path of an immigrant is full of challenges, yet with every step forward they renew the American Dream," said Gauthami Vemula, Founder of Color Me Safe and 2017 Immigrant Advocate Award winner, "To be able to not only overcome these challenges but to also establish oneself in the community, to build a business, provide jobs and contribute is a testament to the American way, because immigrants are our history. The Immigrant Journey Awards is a beautiful way to highlight and pay tribute to the amazing trailblazers who are making a difference in our community and the world,and who are enriching our society through their heritage and inspiring us to be open to new ideas, to be kind to strangers and to be hopeful for the future."
The Immigrant Entrepreneur Award is for an individual who has built a highly successful North Texas business and sets an example for other motivated entrepreneurs locally and in the nation. Immigrants who have made remarkable strides in a professional field are eligible for the Immigrant Professional Excellence Award, while the Immigrant Spirit Award recognizes an individual who has contributed substantially to the well-being of the entire community or region. Lastly, the Immigrant Advocate Award goes to an individual, organization, business or government entity that has made a powerful and positive impact on the welfare of immigrants via public advocacy.
Honorees have unbelievable backgrounds and stories of perseverance, achievement, and overcoming the odds as immigrants in the community. Having emigrated from India, China, Mexico, Nigeria, Colombia, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, Taiwan, Singapore, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Honduras, and other countries, nominees have come a long way in their significant achievements in business, education, medicine, athletics, community service, and politics.
The Immigrant Journey Awards will be presented at the annual Immigrant Journey Awards Gala on Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Clubs at Prestonwood in Dallas, Texas at 7 p.m. Award finalists will be notified by May 10, 2018 and expected to attend the gala in order to be considered for an award. Interested parties should visit http://www.immigrantjourney.org to find out more and submit a nomination.
