GAA Announces the Launch of the 2018 ATIGS Website
Events organizers Global Attain Advancement, LLC today announced the launch of the 2018 Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit website located at www.atigs2018.com.
In addition, with numerous useful features and functionalities, other sections of the website cover how to get involved, how to plan your trip with visa, travel and accommodation information while the "Doing Business in Africa Center" provides the necessary information about trade and investment opportunities in Africa.
About ATIGS 2018
The Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit: Conference + Trade Show, is a high-level, prestigious, biennial business platform designed specifically to promote and facilitate international trade and foreign direct investment in Africa. The event themed "Driving Trade, Unleashing Investment and Enhancing Economic Development"
Unlike most talk-shop conferences focused on Africa, ATIGS moves beyond the boundaries and focus on bringing together IPA's and TPO's from across Africa to showcase the wide range of trade and investment opportunities available in their respective countries in an international pavilion & country pavilion formats, offering global investors, companies and government bodies, with first hand face-to-face experiences to explore, and identify those opportunities in an ultimate business platform ideal for conducting G2B, G2G, and B2B meetings.
ATIGS 2018 will consist of 13 co-located events under the umbrella of World Business Week on Africa powered by Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit. The 13 side-events are: Sustainable Agriculture Forum, Africa, Construction and Infrastructure Forum, Africa, Electrify Africa Forum, US-Africa Manufacturing Forum, EU-Africa International Business Congress, Africa-China Economic Forum, UAE-Africa Business Forum, The Forum for Africa Economic Development, Africa Smart Cities Forum, Sustainable Educational Development Forum, Africa, Consumer Technology Forum, Africa, and Africa Power & Energy Expo which will be held in conjunction with the 27th World Gas Conference (WGC 2018) - largest, most high-profile and significant global gas conference and exhibition.
There will also be an ATIGS Awards ceremony on July 3, 2018 which is a unique high-level celebration and dinner to honor trade promotional organizations (TPOs) and investment promotion agencies (IPAs) from various African regions for their outstanding work in successfully attracting the best investment or best international trade projects in their regions.
ATIGS 2018 is shaping up to be an exceptional show, with exciting features, hosting 150+ speakers, 160+ exhibitors, and occupy over 57,786 square ft. of combined exhibition, conference, and co-located spaces.
About the Organizers
The Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) is organized by Global Attain Advancement, LLC (GAA), in partnership with leading development and media houses globally, patronage from national governments, and supported by several key sponsors. GAA is an event's, publishing, and trade missions company, that formulate a portfolio of high-level investment, trade and development summits, forums, meetings, exhibitions and exploratory trade missions in the manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, construction, technology, & tourism industries.
For more information about the Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit:
Contact: Ceci Guevara, Chief Marketing Officer
Event Dates: July 1 -3, 2018
Event Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington, D.C.
Organizers: Global Attain Advancement LLC
Email: atigs@gaadvancement.com
Telephone: +1 (512) 944-2710
Website: http://atigs2018.com/
Official Hashtag: #ATIGS2018
Supporting Hashtags: #WorldBizWeekAfrica Twitter: @gaadvancement
ATIGS Official Trade Partner & ATIGS Global Representative
Yawo AMEGA, Managing Partner, Trustrade Consulting Group, LLC
Managing Director, Trustrade Consulting Group, SARL
West-Africa | Email: amega@atigs2018.com
Cell: +228 9093 9090 / +228 9832 4444
Media Contact
Melissa Brown
Media Relations, Global Attain Advancement
media@gaadvancement.com
Contact
Global Attain Advancement
***@gaadvancement.com
