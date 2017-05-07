 
May 2017
GAA Announces the Launch of the 2018 ATIGS Website

Events organizers Global Attain Advancement, LLC today announced the launch of the 2018 Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit website located at www.atigs2018.com.
 
 
D.C., Wash. - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- WASHINGTON, DC. – Events organizers Global Attain Advancement, LLC today announced the launch of the 2018 Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit website located at www.atigs2018.com. Interactive and mobile friendly with rich content, the website offers quick and easy access to comprehensive information about ATIGS 2018 with focus on the conference and trade show information, registration guidelines, speakers' bios and topics covered, sponsorship and advertisement opportunities details.

In addition, with numerous useful features and functionalities, other sections of the website cover how to get involved, how to plan your trip with visa, travel and accommodation information while the "Doing Business in Africa Center" provides the necessary information about trade and investment opportunities in Africa.

About ATIGS 2018

The Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit: Conference + Trade Show, is a high-level, prestigious, biennial business platform designed specifically to promote and facilitate international trade and foreign direct investment in Africa. The event themed "Driving Trade, Unleashing Investment and Enhancing Economic Development" will bring together over 2,000 participants from more than 70 countries which consist of 120+ high-level government officials, 350+ global investors with interest in Africa, 800+ companies looking to expand or establish their business operation in Africa, 300+ companies from Africa sourcing for international partners, 130+ trade promotional organizations (TPOs) and investment promotion agencies (IPAs) from various African countries all under one roof.

Unlike most talk-shop conferences focused on Africa, ATIGS moves beyond the boundaries and focus on bringing together IPA's and TPO's from across Africa to showcase the wide range of trade and investment opportunities available in their respective countries in an international pavilion & country pavilion formats, offering global investors, companies and government bodies, with first hand face-to-face experiences to explore, and identify those opportunities in an ultimate business platform ideal for conducting G2B, G2G, and B2B meetings.

ATIGS 2018 will consist of 13 co-located events under the umbrella of World Business Week on Africa powered by Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit. The 13 side-events are:  Sustainable Agriculture Forum, Africa, Construction and Infrastructure Forum, Africa, Electrify Africa Forum, US-Africa Manufacturing Forum, EU-Africa International Business Congress, Africa-China Economic Forum, UAE-Africa Business Forum, The Forum for Africa Economic Development, Africa Smart Cities Forum, Sustainable Educational Development Forum, Africa, Consumer Technology Forum, Africa, and Africa Power & Energy Expo which will be held in conjunction with the 27th World Gas Conference (WGC 2018) - largest, most high-profile and significant global gas conference and exhibition.

There will also be an ATIGS Awards ceremony on July 3, 2018 which is a unique high-level celebration and dinner to honor trade promotional organizations (TPOs) and investment promotion agencies (IPAs) from various African regions for their outstanding work in successfully attracting the best investment or best international trade projects in their regions.

ATIGS 2018 is shaping up to be an exceptional show, with exciting features, hosting 150+ speakers, 160+ exhibitors, and occupy over 57,786 square ft. of combined exhibition, conference, and co-located spaces.

About the Organizers

The Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) is organized by Global Attain Advancement, LLC (GAA), in partnership with leading development and media houses globally, patronage from national governments, and supported by several key sponsors. GAA is an event's, publishing, and trade missions company, that formulate a portfolio of high-level investment, trade and development summits, forums, meetings, exhibitions and exploratory trade missions in the manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, construction, technology, & tourism industries.

For more information about the Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit:

Contact: Ceci Guevara, Chief Marketing Officer

Event Dates: July 1 -3, 2018

Event Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington, D.C.

Organizers: Global Attain Advancement LLC

Email: atigs@gaadvancement.com

Telephone: +1 (512) 944-2710

Website: http://atigs2018.com/


Official Hashtag: #ATIGS2018

Supporting Hashtags: #WorldBizWeekAfrica   Twitter: @gaadvancement

ATIGS Official Trade Partner & ATIGS Global Representative

Yawo AMEGA, Managing Partner, Trustrade Consulting Group, LLC

Managing Director, Trustrade Consulting Group, SARL

West-Africa | Email: amega@atigs2018.com

Cell: +228 9093 9090 / +228 9832 4444

Media Contact

Melissa Brown

Media Relations, Global Attain Advancement

media@gaadvancement.com

